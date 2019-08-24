The West Chester Rustin football team leaned on a powerful ground game and had eight players score touchdowns in its 53-7 win over Sun Valley on Friday. The Golden Knights didn’t attempt their first pass until they were ahead, 20-0, in the second quarter. That first pass ended up being a Matt Montgomery touchdown from John Crispin to send the team into halftime with a 27-0 lead. A Nick Madonna 86-yard kickoff return started the scoring in the third quarter for West Chester Rustin, which didn’t allow Sun Valley’s lone score until the fourth quarter.