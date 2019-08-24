The West Chester Rustin football team leaned on a powerful ground game and had eight players score touchdowns in its 53-7 win over Sun Valley on Friday. The Golden Knights didn’t attempt their first pass until they were ahead, 20-0, in the second quarter. That first pass ended up being a Matt Montgomery touchdown from John Crispin to send the team into halftime with a 27-0 lead. A Nick Madonna 86-yard kickoff return started the scoring in the third quarter for West Chester Rustin, which didn’t allow Sun Valley’s lone score until the fourth quarter.
***
Anthony Torres’ three touchdown passes in the first half were more than enough for Boys’ Latin in its 36-0 win over George Washington. Torres found Anthony Morton for a 43-yard score to put the Warriors on the board in the first quarter. He also connected with Aamier Moore on an 87-yard touchdown pass to give Boys’ Latin a 24-point lead at halftime. Nehemiah Nelson had a 10-yard touchdown reception and an interception.
***
Lonnie Rice rushed for four touchdowns and threw one to lift Bishop McDevitt over Central, 34-21. Rice had three of his four rushing scores in the first half, then threw his lone touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sia in the third quarter as McDevitt went into the fourth quarter up by 14 points.
***
Ben Franklin scored all of its points in the second half while holding Roxborough to just six first-quarter points in a 14-6 win. Cahsid Raymond got the Electrons on the board with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Tariq Thorton-Trice. Raymond accounted for the final score of the game with a 32-yard run that was followed by a successful two-point conversion pass to Tarees Howell.
***
Strath Haven scored all six of its touchdowns on the ground in a 42-14 win over Interboro. John Prochniak had three scores, including a 76-yard run to give the Panthers a 42-0 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Evan Blake, Jaris Adams and Ibrahim Pio each had a score on the ground for Strath Haven.
***
Nick Guthre and DeAndre Wakefield paced Souderton as the Indians beat Pottsgrove, 31-18. Guthre had an interception and a 48-yard rushing touchdown, while Wakefield had a two-yard rushing score and a 55-yard receiving touchdown. William Leyland connected on a 45-yard field goal for Souderton.
***
Central Bucks West broke a 10-10 halftime tie by scoring 14 unanswered points in the second half, leading to a 31-17 win over Hatboro-Horsham. The Hatters cut the lead to seven with 6 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter before Jack Fallon broke a 64-yard touchdown 21 seconds later for the Bucks.
***
Academy Park beat Pennsbury, 13-0, as both scores came in the second quarter off a Kabba Kamara receiving touchdown from Barry Brown and a Devon Covert 24-yard rush.