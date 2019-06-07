Dalton Turner went 2-for-3 with a double and Joe Kaleck had two RBIs as Neshaminy defeated Downingtown East, 3-1, in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Thursday. Max Temple earned the win with seven strikeouts in five innings. Tyler Jones had one RBI, and Matt Yauger, Cory Joyce and Josh Martoccio each scored one run. The Redskins will play Souderton in the semifinals on Monday.