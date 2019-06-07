Dalton Turner went 2-for-3 with a double and Joe Kaleck had two RBIs as Neshaminy defeated Downingtown East, 3-1, in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Thursday. Max Temple earned the win with seven strikeouts in five innings. Tyler Jones had one RBI, and Matt Yauger, Cory Joyce and Josh Martoccio each scored one run. The Redskins will play Souderton in the semifinals on Monday.
The Indians topped Plymouth Whitemarsh, 11-1, to advance in the playoffs. Luke Taylor, Conlan Wall and Dylan Kummery hit two doubles apiece. Taylor had eight strikeouts to record the win. Moses Clemens went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Jordan Morales and Hogan DeSpain each had two RBIs.
Elsewhere in the Class 6A bracket, Ryan Rieber had seven strikeouts to help Central Bucks South beat Wilson, 2-1. Zach Steinberg went 1-for-2 with one RBI. The Titans will face North Allegheny in the semifinals on Monday.
***
Patrick Coleman had a double and one RBI in Devon Prep’s 5-0 victory over Conemaugh Township in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. Jackson Jonik went 3-for-4 with one RBI. Andrew Czachor earned the win and had eight strikeouts. The Tide will take on South Williamsport in the semifinals on Monday.
***
Springfield (Montco) lost to Sellingsgrove, 6-3, in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs. Kevin Kewon had two hits for the Spartans, and Brian Murphy added a double and two RBIs.
Jess Gomez pitched a one-hitter to help West Chester East down Pittson Area, 9-0, in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs. The Vikings will play Lampeter Strasburg in the semifinals on Monday.
***
Mady Volpe held Central Dauphin scoreless for 10 innings, but Rams broke through in the 11th. Tyler White hit a two RBI double off Volpe as North Penn lost to Central Dauphin, 2-0, in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs.
Julia Mrochko hit a walk-off homer to lead Hazleton past Downingtown West, 1-0, in other 6A playoff action.