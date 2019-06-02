The Villa Maria lacrosse team exploded for 21 goals Saturday as the Hurricanes cruised past Lampeter-Strasburg, 21-8, in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals. Abby Walheim scored her 100th career goal in the first half, and finished with three in the game. Bridget Finley paced the Hurricanes with five goals and Sarah Delaney added four goals. Villa Maria will play Archbishop Carroll on Tuesday in the semifinal round.