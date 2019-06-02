The Villa Maria lacrosse team exploded for 21 goals Saturday as the Hurricanes cruised past Lampeter-Strasburg, 21-8, in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals. Abby Walheim scored her 100th career goal in the first half, and finished with three in the game. Bridget Finley paced the Hurricanes with five goals and Sarah Delaney added four goals. Villa Maria will play Archbishop Carroll on Tuesday in the semifinal round.
In other 2A action, Erin Gormley and Julie Schickling each recorded four goals as Springfield Delco took down Cocalico, 16-5. Belle Mastropietro added three goals and five assists for the Cougars, who will play the winner of York Catholic and Oakland Catholic on Tuesday.
Amber Germer collected four goals and four assists as Archbishop Carroll beat Kennard-Dale, 17-12. Kellie Anne Matey led the Patriots with five goals. Carroll will play Villa Maria on Tuesday.
***
Regan Nealon tallied six goals as Garnet Valley defeated Owen J. Roberts, 18-11, in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals. Kara Nealon chipped in three goals and three assists for the Jaguars, who who will play Manheim Township on Tuesday.
Bryan Rafferty scored a game-high four goals as Bishop Shanahan knocked off Southern Lehigh, 12-8, in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals. Gabe Goforth added three goals and Kyle Gucwa and Owen Mehok each had two goals for the Eagles, who will play the winner of Lancaster Country Day and Crestwood on Tuesday.
In other 2A action, Ethan Belville posted four goals in Strath Haven’s 12-5 victory over Hampton. Ibo Pio chipped in three goals for the Panthers, who will play Hershey on Tuesday.
***
Shane Osborne scored three goals as La Salle downed Springfield Delco, 11-5, in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals. Grant Pinto and Zac Coar each contributed two goals for the Explorers.
In other 3A action, Mitch Lachman finished with four goals in Garnet Valley’s 9-5 triumph over St. Joseph’s Prep. Danny Bradley added a goal and four assists for the Jaguars.
Garnet Valley and La Salle will play each other in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Libby Winters delivered a walk-off single that scored Faith Walker from second to lift Conestoga over Haverford High, 2-1, to clinch fifth place in District 1. Olivia Cepelik and Emme Rycyzyn each went 2-for-3 for the Pioneers, who will play Parkland on Monday to open the PIAA Class 6A first round.
Victor McKnight stroked a two-run single that gave GAMP a three-run lead as the Pioneers held off Tri-Valley, 6-4. Jonas McGrath and Tyler McGrath each doubled and Jordan Bingham homered. GAMP will play Montgomery on Monday in the opening round of the PIAA Class 1A bracket.