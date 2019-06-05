Danny Mallee scored four goals, including the game-winner in double overtime off a rebound, to help the La Salle lacrosse team beat Garnet Valley, 11-10, in the semifinals of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs on Tuesday.
The Explorers trailed Garnet Valley, 10-4, at the end of the third quarter, but they answered with six goals in the final period. Mallee, who also had one assist, tied the game, 10-10, late in the fourth quarter. Zac Coar and Shane Osbourne each scored two goals.
Mitch Lachman scored five goals and Jake Morin had four for the Jaguars. The Explorers will face Conestoga in the championship on Saturday at West Chester East High.
Brendan Murphy recorded a hat trick and two assists as Conestoga edged Radnor, 8-7. Graham Blatchford had three goals and one assist. Patrick Reilly and Will Schnorr added goals.
***
Kyle Gucwa’s six goals and two assists led Bishop Shanahan past Crestwood, 20-6, in the semifinals of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. Gabe Goforth had four goals and two assists. Owen Murray recorded two goals and three assists. The Eagles will take on Hershey on Saturday in the finals at West Chester East High.
Hershey advanced with a 10-9 victory over Strath Haven.
Maggie Carden notched five goals and two assists to lead Villa Maria past Archbishop Carroll, 18-10, in the semifinals of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. Abby Walheim had a hat trick and four assists. Hannah Young recorded two goals and three assists, and Sarah Delaney tallied two goals and two assists. The Hurricanes will have a chance to win their second straight state championship on Saturday against Springfield (Delco) at West Chester East High.
The Cougars beat York Catholic, 11-10, to advance in the playoffs.
***
Harriton defeated Downingtown West, 13-10, thanks to hat tricks from Grace Dwyer and Katelin Williams in the semifinals of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs. Lucy Dwyer, Maddie Henderson and Allie Schwab each scored two goals. The Rams will play Manheim Township in the finals on Saturday at West Chester East High.
Garnet Valley lost to Manheim Township, 14-12. Madi McKee and Kathryn Toohey each recorded hat tricks for the Jaguars. Kara Nealon and Caroline Shaefer added two goals apiece.