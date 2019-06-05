Maggie Carden notched five goals and two assists to lead Villa Maria past Archbishop Carroll, 18-10, in the semifinals of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. Abby Walheim had a hat trick and four assists. Hannah Young recorded two goals and three assists, and Sarah Delaney tallied two goals and two assists. The Hurricanes will have a chance to win their second straight state championship on Saturday against Springfield (Delco) at West Chester East High.