Andrew Czachor did it on the mound and at the plate for Devon Prep to help the Tide down South Williamsport, 3-1, in the semifinals of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. Czachor, who hit a double and scored one run, had nine strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit in four innings in relief of Bere Bauers. Baurers recorded the win with five strikeouts. Jackson Jonik, Thomas Cunningham and Kevin Walton had one RBI apiece.