As the Central Bucks South baseball team approached the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning against North Allegheny, the Titans faced a four-run deficit.
But Central Bucks South coach Brian Klumpp didn’t panic about his team’s ability to produce in high pressure situations. The Titans previously trailed against Wilson and Emmaus in the state playoffs and were able to come out victorious in both games.
“They don’t put pressure on themselves or anything like that," Klumpp said. “We just kind of keep going about our business.”
In the sixth inning, the Titans handled their business and more. Central Bucks South scored nine runs in the inning to beat North Allegheny, 11-6, in the semifinals of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Tuesday.
Joey Loynd went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and one run. Jake Trachtenberg hit a double, had three RBIs and scored two runs. Dakota Beck had three RBIs, and Brock Veit and Jake McKeown added one RBI apiece.
Klumpp said the biggest adjustment that his players made in the sixth inning was being more patient at the plate.
“Our guys started to look more for their pitch instead of swinging at pitcher’s pitches,” Klumpp said. “And everybody is into the game and it sparks our at-bats... it gets us a little bit more focused.”
The Titans will play Suburban One Continental rival Souderton in the finals on Friday at Penn State University.
"We faced them twice this year already, we both know a lot about each other, said Klumpp, who’s squad is 0-2 against Souderton this season. “Just to think that two teams from our league within a half hour away from each other are playing for the state title is kind of crazy.”
Jake Horton went 2-for-3 with a home run as Souderton defeated Neshaminy, 3-0, to advance in the playoffs. Jordan Morales earned the win with seven strikeouts and allowed only three hits. Conlan Wall hit a double and scored one run. Dylan Kummery went 2-for-3 with one RBI.
***
Andrew Czachor did it on the mound and at the plate for Devon Prep to help the Tide down South Williamsport, 3-1, in the semifinals of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. Czachor, who hit a double and scored one run, had nine strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit in four innings in relief of Bere Bauers. Baurers recorded the win with five strikeouts. Jackson Jonik, Thomas Cunningham and Kevin Walton had one RBI apiece.
Devon Prep will face Serra Catholic in the championship on Friday at Penn State.
Despite homers from Paige Olson and Sam Gomez, West Chester East lost to Lampeter Strasburg, 5-2, in the semifinals of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs. Amanda Gomez went 1-for-3 with a triple and Olivia Ronayne had one hit.