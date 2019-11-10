After a scoreless first quarter, Archbishop Wood scored 37 points in the second quarter on the way to a 44-15 win over Archbishop Ryan in the District 12 Class 5A semifinals on Saturday. The Vikings play Martin Luther King in the final on Friday.
***
Northeast shut out Olney, 41-0, to win the Public League Class 6A championship for its first title since 2010. Kieno Salmon and Tyrece Mills each had interceptions returned for a touchdown, as Salmon went 45 yards for a score and Mills went for 60.
Ryan Stewart scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift North Penn over Conestoga, 2-1, in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals. The Knights play La Salle in the semifinals, as all PIAA semifinal games will be held on Tuesday.
***
In other Class 4A quarterfinal action, Boyertown beat Palmyra (Pa.), 3-0. Demetri Randjelovic, Matt Selders and Becket Wenger netted goals for the Bears. Boyertown plays Central Bucks West in the semifinals.
***
Staying in the Class 4A quarterfinals, Jimi Leder’s second-half goal gave Central Bucks West a 1-0 win over Mt. Lebanon.
***
Also in the Class 4A quarterfinals, La Salle shut out Lower Merion, 2-0. Brandon Curran and Seth Michalak scored goals in the second half.
***
Ben Koeppen’s goal in double-overtime led New Hope-Solebury past Midd West, 3-2, in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Koeppen scored twice in the game, as Carter Knepp netted both goals for Midd West. The Lions play Lewisburg in the semifinals.
***
In other Class 2A quarterfinal action, Lansdale Catholic fell to Lewisburg, 2-0. Anthony Bhangdia scored twice.
***
Ethan Birch, Peter Boerth and Tim Wright netted goals for Strath Haven in its 3-0 win over Selinsgrove in the Class 3A quarterfinals. The Panthers play Archbishop Wood in the semifinals.
***
In other Class 3A quarterfinal action, Shane Collier and Ryan Morgan scored goals in Archbishop Wood’s 2-1 win over Holy Ghost Prep.
***
Dock Mennonite beat East Juniata, 3-0, in the Class 1A quarterfinals. Ralph Saint-Fleur, Thomas Schreiber and Nathan Smeland scored for the Pioneers. Dock Mennonite plays the winner of Moravian Academy and York Catholic in the semifinals.
***
Ryan Bradby’s goal with five minutes remaining in the game led Penn Charter past Germantown Academy, 1-0, in Inter-Ac League action.
***
Staying in the Inter-Ac League, Dane Harmaty scored with two minutes left to lift Springside Chestnut Hill over Malvern Prep, 1-0.
***
Also in the Inter-Ac League, Jackson Tuma scored the game’s only goal, as Episcopal Academy beat Haverford School, 1-0.
Caitlin Geiger’s game-winning goal in overtime gave Archbishop Ryan a 1-0 win over Dallas in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals. The Ragdolls play Villa Joseph Marie in the semifinals.
***
Also in the Class 3A quarterfinals, Maggie Cliggett’s goal with 8 minutes, 32 seconds left in the game gave Archbishop Wood a 1-0 win over Manheim Central. The Vikings play the winner of West Allegheny and Mars in the semifinals.
***
In other Class 3A quarterfinal action, Julia Beck scored twice to lead Villa Joseph Marie over Berwick, 3-0.
***
Samantha Goffice scored her second goal of the day in overtime as Boyertown beat North Allegheny, 3-2, in the Class 4A quarterfinals. The Bears play the winner of Hempfield and McDowell in the semifinals.
***
In other Class 4A quarterfinal action, Calista Courtney and Mackenzie Coleman both netted goals with just under four minutes remaining in the first half to lead Conestoga past Freedom, 2-0. The Pioneers play Pennridge in the semifinals.
***
Staying in the Class 4A quarterfinals, Lindsey DeHaven’s goal in the first half gave Pennridge a 1-0 win over North Penn. Maddie Anderson assisted on the goal.
***
Kellie Gillen’s two-goal game led Lansdale Catholic past Elco, 2-1, in the Class 2A quarterfinals. The Crusaders, in their first semifinals appearance in school history, will play Lake Lehman.
***
In other Class 2A quarterfinal action, Alexa Tojaga scored in the first half to lead Villa Maria past Bedford, 1-0. The Hurricanes play North Catholic in the semifinals.
***
Calvary Christian lost to Camp Hill, 2-0, in the Class 1A quarterfinals. Julia Aungst and Shelly Williams scored for Camp Hill.
Villa Maria scored twice in the first half to beat Merion Mercy, 2-1, in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals. The Hurricanes will play Wyoming Valley West in the quarterfinals.
***
Also in the Class 2A quarterfinals, Upper Perkiomen lost to Palmyra (PA), 2-0, as Lauren Wadas scored both goals.
***
Perkiomen Valley lost to Lower Dauphin, 4-2, in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Kaleigh Kindall and Andie Sierer scored two goals apiece for Lower Dauphin.
***
In other Class 3A quarterfinal action, Owen J. Roberts lost to Emmaus, 3-0. Annia Herbine, Rachel Herbine and Lexi Kociban scored for Emmaus.
***
New Hope-Solebury fell to Oley Valley, 3-1, in the Class 1A quarterfinals. Sophia Gladieux scored twice and Sophia Mackrella scored once for Oley Valley, which scored three unanswered goals in the first half.