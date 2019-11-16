Dapree Bryant does damage at wideout. He does damage as a returner on special teams.
And against Garnet Valley on Friday, he did it on defense. Bryant, the Villanova recruit, had two pick-6s to lead Coatesville past Garnet Valley, 48-27, in the District 1 Class 6A semifinals. The Red Raiders will face Downingtown West next week in the championship.
While Bryant’s two big scores helped Coatesville close the game, his fellow Villanova recruit, senior quarterback Ricky Ortega, kept the Red Raiders alive throughout the contest.
Ortega had three rushing touchdowns and two passing. He scored back-to-back rushing scores in the third quarter to help Coatesville retake the lead, 34-27. Artie Burgess caught both of Ortega’s touchdown passes.
Jaguars quarterback Ryan Gallagher had two rushing touchdowns and one passing the loss. Shane Mulholland hauled in the receiving score.
Senior quarterback Lonnie Rice recorded four touchdowns — two passing and two rushing — as Bishop McDevitt topped Dunmore, 28-13, in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. He hooked up with Corey Wright-Downing and Ty Tindal for scores through the air in the first half.
Then, Rice, the University of Buffalo recruit, used his legs to notch two rushing touchdowns. The Lancers will take on Richland in the quarterfinals next week.
Imhotep Charter quarterback Jalen Sutton had two passing touchdowns and one rushing to help the Panthers beat Bonner-Prendergast, 35-14, in the District 12 Class 4A finals. Dshaun Seals and Terrance Adams had the receiving scores. The Friars had opportunities to score, but self-inflicted wounds dug them into a hole.
Bonner-Prendergast drove deep into Imhotep Charter territory, but Charles Ingram III fumbled. Keon Wylie recovered the fumble at the 11-yard line and returned it 89 yards for a touchdown to give the Panthers a 14-0 lead late in the second quarter.
Will Robinson added one score on the ground. Oscar Udma scored one rushing touchdown and Nasiim Rhodes-Nelson hauled in a receiving score for the Friars. Imhotep Charter will face Dallas in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals next week.
Adonis Hunter’s three rushing touchdowns led Cheltenham past Kennett, 42-20, in the District 1 Class 5A semifinals. His longest score came on a 17-yard run in the fourth quarter. Nate Edwards had one rushing touchdown and a pick-6. Sam Sykes added one score on the ground. The Panthers will play Academy Park in the title game next week.
The Knights edged West Chester Rustin, 21-20, to advance in the playoffs. Jalen Allen caught two touchdown passes from Barry Brown. Malik Johnson returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score. Nick Madonna had three rushing touchdowns for the Golden Knights. West Chester Rustin missed the extra point on Madonna’s final score.
***
Despite Kamal Gray’s three passing touchdowns, Pope John Paul II lost to Tamaqua, 47-21, in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs. Justin Kormos caught two touchdowns and Dylan Walker had one.
***
Bishop Shanahan fell to Jersey Shore, 33-14, in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs. Brandon Choi and Connor Roth scored touchdowns for the Eagles in the loss.