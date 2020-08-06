The already uncertain future of fall sports for Pennsylvania high schools was thrown in serious doubt Thursday morning when Gov. Wolf recommended that athletic competition not resume until 2021.
In recent days, the Philadelphia Catholic League, Inter-Ac League and Suburban One League have announced plans to delay the start of fall sports out of concerns about the further spread of COVID-19.
But Wolf’s recommendation puts the possibility of any competition this fall in sports such as football, soccer, field hockey and cross country in jeopardy.
“Anytime we get together for any reason, that’s a problem because it makes it easier for the virus to spread,” Wolf said. “So the guidance from us, the recommendation is that we don’t do sports until January 1.”
The PIAA, which oversees high school sports in the state, has scheduled an emergency meeting for 2:30 p.m. Thursday, raising the possibility that sports will be shut down through the new year at the earliest.
“I think it’s a mistake,” Archbishop Wood football coach Matt Walp said. “What nobody seems to be considering is the mental health of these young people.
“If we shut things down and don’t try to learn how to live with this, we’re looking at a major impact on this younger generation of students who rely on athletics and other extracurricular activities as their conduit to life in general.”
Father Judge athletic director Jake Serfass, the chairman of the Philadelphia Catholic League, said Wolf’s recommendation “hits you in the gut a little bit.”
Serfass said PCL officials are awaiting an announcement from the PIAA Thursday afternoon, with the suspicion that high school sports will be shut down until the new year at the earliest.
“It’s been so difficult trying to figure this out, like trying to fly a plane while you are building it,” Serfass said.
The PIAA had suspended and then canceled the end of the winter season, including the basketball state championships, during the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March. The PIAA canceled the entire spring season.
The cancellation of fall sports in other states has led to tentative plans to stage sports such as football and soccer in the spring, with abbreviated seasons.
The Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association has released a statement indicating plans to try to stage the sport in the spring if fall sports are canceled.
“Today the governor’s office has made a recommendation that all sports should be canceled until January 2021,” PSFCA executive director Garry Cathell said in a statement. “This move was done without giving [PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi] and the PIAA any prior notice.
“I have spoken to Dr. Lombardi and he is in the process of meeting with Gov. Wolf and staff on this matter.
“If all sports are canceled, the PSFCA will immediately begin conversation to have spring football.”
St. Joseph’s Prep athletic director Danny DiBernardinis said that moving fall sports to the spring could salvage the chance to compete for athletes, especially seniors.
“I just hope we’re able to get some sort of season for these kids,” DiBernardinis said. “They’ve worked so hard to prepare. If we have to play football in March, at least those kids will get some kind of season."
DiBernardinis said pushing fall sports until after the new year could create a series of complications, including a shortage of fields, especially in the city.
“The suburbs have plenty of room,” DiBernardinis said. “But in the city, there’s limited space and where you play football often is the same place you play soccer and lacrosse. It could be a free-for-all for fields.”
James Lynch, athletic director of the Philadelphia Public League, said district administrators will be meeting today to discuss plans. The Public League has suspended operations pending further guidance from the governor’s office.
Lynch said a statement on the Public League’s plans will be announced later today.