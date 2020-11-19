The Upper Dublin High football team is scheduled to compete in the PIAA Class 5A state semifinals on Friday night after a bus ride of more than three and a half hours to Hollidaysburg High in Blair County.
The Cardinals will play one of the biggest games in program history after missing practice on Tuesday and Wednesday because of coronavirus concerns.
Upper Dublin superintendent Steven Yanni on Thursday morning confirmed that the team has been cleared to return to the practice field Thursday afternoon after missing two days of workouts as a precautionary measure.
“We had some concerns about a close contact,” Yanni said. “We worked in collaboration with the [Montgomery] county health department just to make sure we were handing this situation in the best way.
“They are cleared to go today.”
Upper Dublin (6-1) is scheduled to play Cathedral Prep of Erie (6-2) in the state semifinals. The winner will advance to the PIAA Class 5A state championship that is set for Nov. 27 at HersheyPark Stadium.
Upper Dublin won the District 1 title with a 29-8 victory over West Chester Rustin last Friday. The Cardinals had advanced to that game after Kennett forfeited the scheduled Nov. 6 district semifinal because of COVID-19 concerns.
Cathedral Prep also has advanced in the state tournament via forfeit. The Ramblers reached the state semifinals when their scheduled opponent in the state quarterfinals, Wyoming Valley West, backed out of the game because of COVID-19 mitigation measures.
Upper Dublin coach Bret Stover said the Cardinals were able to practice on Monday and likely would stage a walk-through workout on Thursday, typical for teams on the day before a game.
The players, coaches, and support staff will ride buses on the 452-mile roundtrip to Hollidaysburg and back to Upper Dublin on Friday, Stover said.
“We’re happy we were able to get six games [played] in this season,” Stover said. “Hopefully, we’ll get to play the seventh.”