The PIAA state semifinals for baseball and softball, which was scheduled for Monday, has been postponed to Tuesday due to inclement weather.
Three of the four teams remaining in the 6A baseball bracket are from District 1.
Central Bucks South highlights that group, which will be taking on North Allegheny at Greene Township Park at 4:30 p.m. The Titans finished tied for second in the Suburban One Continental Conference with a 7-5 record, and entered the District 1 tournament as the No. 17 seed.
Central Bucks South rode through the tournament, knocking out the No. 1 overall seeded Pennsbury in the second round, before falling to Neshaminy in the title game, 2-1.
The Titans then won two straight one-run games to start their state tournament run, defeating Emmaus, 4-3, on a walk-off single from Conor McKeown in the first round and a 2-1 triumph over Wilson in the quarterfinal round. Ryan Rieber, who tossed a complete game on just 81 pitches against Wilson, has a 1.27 ERA in 10 appearances and nine starts this season, according to MaxPreps.
Neshaminy and Souderton will play at Boyertown at 2 p.m. in the other semifinal.
The Redskins have regained their mojo despite a midseason slump where the team lost five of six games after a 9-0 start. Neshaminy, which won District 1 as a No. 7 seed, has played some low-scoring affairs in its state playoff run. They beat Hempfield, 3-0, in the first round and edged Downingtown East in the quarterfinals, 3-1.
Coach Dan Toner credited the senior leadership of Cory Joyce, Gus Natelli, and Joe Kaleck for the turnaround.
“My captains completely took over," Toner said after winning the District title. “They’re incredible leaders and incredible captains.”
Joyce, a four-year starting starting shortstop, is hitting .377 with 20 RBIs while Joe Kaleck is batting .403 with 16 RBIs.
The Redskins have leaned on the pitching of Max Temple and Dan Errigo, who have ERAs of 2.22 and 2.43, respectively.
Souderton got its revenge on Plymouth Whitemarsh in the quarterfinal round of states after the Colonials knocked out the Indians in the District quarterfinals. Souderton then edged Methacton, 2-1, and routed Garnet Valley, 15-1, to qualify for states.
The Indians defeated the Catholic League champions, La Salle, in the first round.
Devon Prep will play South Williamsport at Walter Stump Stadium at 4:30 p.m. in the 2A semifinals.
The Tide have only allowed one run in their last three games after beating Tacony Academy Charter, 22-0, in the District 12 Class 2A final, defeating Kutztown, 5-0, in the first round of states, and shutting out Conemaugh Township, 5-0, in the quarterfinals.
Andrew Czachor tossed a four-hit shutout in the quarterfinals.
Since the District 1 Class 5A playoffs began, the West Chester East softball team has only allowed three runs (six games). The Vikings will look to continue that trend when they take on Lampeter Strasburg at Avon Grove at 1 p.m. in the Class 5A semifinals.
Sophomore Jess Gomez leads the pitching staff for the Vikings with a 17-3 record with a 1.90 ERA.
Kayla McLaughlin, who hit a bases-clearing triple in West Chester East’s 9-0 quarterfinal victory over Pittston Area, is hitting .373 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs. Kinzie Thompson leads the team with a .466 batting average.
Spring-Ford will play Hazleton at Patriots Park at 5 p.m. in the 6A semifinals.
The Rams enter play as the Pioneer Athletic Conference champions and the third seed from District 1. Spring-Ford beat St. Hubert and Parkland to get to the semifinals, and are led by Brianna Peck, who is the 2018-19 Gatorade Pennsylvania Softball Player of the Year.
Peck has a 13-0 record on the mound with a 0.61 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings. The sophomore, also a shortstop, has a .525 batting average with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs through 23 games.