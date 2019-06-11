The Titans then won two straight one-run games to start their state tournament run, defeating Emmaus, 4-3, on a walk-off single from Conor McKeown in the first round and a 2-1 triumph over Wilson in the quarterfinal round. Ryan Rieber, who tossed a complete game on just 81 pitches against Wilson, has a 1.27 ERA in 10 appearances and nine starts this season, according to MaxPreps.