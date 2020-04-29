Senior forward Jordan Hall is one of four Neumann Goretti High players selected to the Class 3A all-state boys’ basketball teams announced Wednesday by Pennsylvania sportswriters.

The 6-foot-7 Hall, a versatile swingman committed to St. Joseph’s, was a first-team selection. Senior guard Hakim Byrd and senior swingman Cameron Young were second-team choices and junior guard Hysier Miller made the third team.

Byrd is a Marist recruit and Young is a Bowling Green recruit. Miller recently picked up an offer from Penn State.

Neumann Goretti won the Philadelphia Catholic League title, beating Roman Catholic in the championship game Feb. 24 in a sold-out Palestra.

The Saints finished with a 24-4 record. They had advanced to the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 3A tournament when play was shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Neumann Goretti coach Carl Arrigale, who set a Philadelphia Catholic League record with his 11th title, was among those receiving votes for coach of the year.

Bishop McDevitt senior forward Jamil Manigo and guard Robert Smith both made the first team. Manigo was a repeat first-team selection.

Westtown senior swingman Noah Collier and junior guard Jalen Warley also were first-team selection. Collier, a Pitt recruit, and Warley led the Moose to the Pennsylvania independent schools state title.

Westtown junior center Franck Kepnang was a second-team choice, as was Friends Central’s Ed Holland.

Trinity (Camp Hill) sophomore Chance Westry, who averaged 24.4 points, was named player of the year.

Here are the Class 3A all-state teams, listed by number of votes received:

3A

First team

Chance Westry, 6-4 Jr. G Trinity

Jalen Warley, 6-5 Jr. F, Westtown

Noah Collier, 6-7 Sr. F, Westtown

Jordan Hall, 6-8 Sr. F, Neumann Goretti

Jamil Manigo, 6-4 Sr. F, Bishop McDevitt

Robert Smith, 6-0 Sr. G Bishop McDevitt,

Second team

Hakim Byrd, 5-10 Sr. G, Neumann Goretti

Isaac DeGregorio, 5-11 Sr. G, North Catholic

Franck Kepnang, 6-10 Jr. F, Westtown

Aiden Gair, 6-2 Sr. G Loyalsock

Cameron Young, 6-6 Sr. F, Neumann Goretti

Ed Holland, 6-6 Jr. F, Friends’ Central

Third team

Cam Polak, 6-1 Sr. G, Steel Valley

Isiah Smith, 6-0 Sr. G, Lincoln Park

Matt Bengel, 6-3 Sr. F, Mercyhurst Prep

Jake Perry, 5-11 Sr. G, Camp Hill

Hysier Miller, 6-1 Jr. G, Neumann Goretti

Aaron Collins, 6-0 Jr. G, Erie First Christian

Coach of the year: Dave DeGregorio, North Catholic.

Also receiving votes: Ron Insinger, Loyalsock; Carl Arrigale, Neumann Goretti