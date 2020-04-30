Germantown Academy junior Jordan Longino was named Class 4A boys’ basketball state player of the year in voting announced Thursday by Pennsylvania sportswriters.

The 6-foot-4 Longino, also a standout quarterback for the Patriots football team, averaged 22.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 54 percent from the floor, 41.5 percent from three-point range and 80.6 percent from the foul line.

“We are very proud of Jordan for this wonderful achievement,” said GA coach Matt Dolan, whose team finished with a 15-12 record. “He represents both our basketball program and Germantown Academy extremely well."

Longino is one of the top recruits in the state in the class of 2021. He has scholarship offers from programs such as Villanova, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio State and Indiana, among others.

“He had a fantastic season and helped our team win in a lot of different ways,” Dolan said. “We are excited for him to continue to get better as he heads into his senior year.”

CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
The Class 4A first team is dominated by athletes from Southeastern Pennsylvania as the top four vote-getters were Longino, Bonner-Prendergast senior guard Tyreese Watson, Imhotep Charter senior forward Elijah Taylor and Archbishop Carroll junior swingman John Camden.

Watson led Bonner-Prendergast to a 20-5 record and the city Class 4A title. The Friars had advanced to the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals when the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
Taylor, a Notre Dame recruit, led Imhotep Charter to a 21-7 record and a berth in the state quarterfinals.

Camden, a top outside shooter, sparked Carroll to a 17-10 mark.

Academy of Palumbo senior swingman Ibrahim Kane, who averaged 20.7 points and 10.2 rebounds and scored 51 with 16 rebounds in a Feb. 3 win over Bodine, was a second-team selection.

MONICA HERNDON / Staff Photographer
Pope John Paul II senior guard Drew McKeon and junior forward Justin Green were third-team selections. Pope John Paul II’s Brendan Stanton was named coach of the year as the Golden Panthers went 21-7 and captured the District 1 title.

ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Bonner-Prendergast senior guard Donovan Rodriguez was a third-team selection. Friars coach Kevin Funston, who was named Philadelphia Catholic League’s top coach for this past season, also was cited for receiving votes for Class 4A coach of the year.

Here’s the Class 4A all-state teams, listed in order of votes received:

Class 4A

First team

Jordan Longino, 6-4 Jr. F, Germantown Academy

Tyreese Watson, 6-4 Sr. G, Bonner-Prendergast

Elijah Taylor, 6-8 Sr. F, Imhotep Charter

John Camden, 6-7 Jr. F, Archbishop Carroll

Donald Whitehead, 6-7 Jr. F, Hickory

Caleb Dorsey, 6-8 Sr. F, Hill School

Second team

Isiah Warfield, 6-5 Sr. F, Central Valley

Nick Filchner, 6-8 Sr. F, Allentown Central Catholic

Ibrahim Kane, 6-5 Sr. F, Academy at Palumbo

Jake Kelley, 6-3 Sr. G, Bishop McDevitt

Gabe Dorsey, 6-6 Jr. F, Hill School

Zack Rovinsky, 6-7 Sr. F, Western Wayne

Third team

Drew McKeon, 6-3 Sr. G, Pope John Paul II

Steven Ressler, 5-11 Jr. G, Bedford

Donovan Rodriguez, 6-0 Sr. G, Bonner-Prendergast

Johnny Crise, 6-6 Sr. F, Highland

Justin Green, 6-5 Jr. F, Pope John Paul II

Peyton Mele, 6-3 Jr. G, Hickory

Coach of the year: Brendon Stanton, Pope John Paul II

Also receiving votes: Kevin Funston, Bonner-Prendergast; Joe Klazas, Lancaster Catholic