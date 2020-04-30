Germantown Academy junior Jordan Longino was named Class 4A boys’ basketball state player of the year in voting announced Thursday by Pennsylvania sportswriters.
The 6-foot-4 Longino, also a standout quarterback for the Patriots football team, averaged 22.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 54 percent from the floor, 41.5 percent from three-point range and 80.6 percent from the foul line.
“We are very proud of Jordan for this wonderful achievement,” said GA coach Matt Dolan, whose team finished with a 15-12 record. “He represents both our basketball program and Germantown Academy extremely well."
Longino is one of the top recruits in the state in the class of 2021. He has scholarship offers from programs such as Villanova, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio State and Indiana, among others.
“He had a fantastic season and helped our team win in a lot of different ways,” Dolan said. “We are excited for him to continue to get better as he heads into his senior year.”
The Class 4A first team is dominated by athletes from Southeastern Pennsylvania as the top four vote-getters were Longino, Bonner-Prendergast senior guard Tyreese Watson, Imhotep Charter senior forward Elijah Taylor and Archbishop Carroll junior swingman John Camden.
Watson led Bonner-Prendergast to a 20-5 record and the city Class 4A title. The Friars had advanced to the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals when the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Taylor, a Notre Dame recruit, led Imhotep Charter to a 21-7 record and a berth in the state quarterfinals.
Camden, a top outside shooter, sparked Carroll to a 17-10 mark.
Academy of Palumbo senior swingman Ibrahim Kane, who averaged 20.7 points and 10.2 rebounds and scored 51 with 16 rebounds in a Feb. 3 win over Bodine, was a second-team selection.
Pope John Paul II senior guard Drew McKeon and junior forward Justin Green were third-team selections. Pope John Paul II’s Brendan Stanton was named coach of the year as the Golden Panthers went 21-7 and captured the District 1 title.
Bonner-Prendergast senior guard Donovan Rodriguez was a third-team selection. Friars coach Kevin Funston, who was named Philadelphia Catholic League’s top coach for this past season, also was cited for receiving votes for Class 4A coach of the year.
Here’s the Class 4A all-state teams, listed in order of votes received:
Jordan Longino, 6-4 Jr. F, Germantown Academy
Tyreese Watson, 6-4 Sr. G, Bonner-Prendergast
Elijah Taylor, 6-8 Sr. F, Imhotep Charter
John Camden, 6-7 Jr. F, Archbishop Carroll
Donald Whitehead, 6-7 Jr. F, Hickory
Caleb Dorsey, 6-8 Sr. F, Hill School
Isiah Warfield, 6-5 Sr. F, Central Valley
Nick Filchner, 6-8 Sr. F, Allentown Central Catholic
Ibrahim Kane, 6-5 Sr. F, Academy at Palumbo
Jake Kelley, 6-3 Sr. G, Bishop McDevitt
Gabe Dorsey, 6-6 Jr. F, Hill School
Zack Rovinsky, 6-7 Sr. F, Western Wayne
Drew McKeon, 6-3 Sr. G, Pope John Paul II
Steven Ressler, 5-11 Jr. G, Bedford
Donovan Rodriguez, 6-0 Sr. G, Bonner-Prendergast
Johnny Crise, 6-6 Sr. F, Highland
Justin Green, 6-5 Jr. F, Pope John Paul II
Peyton Mele, 6-3 Jr. G, Hickory
Coach of the year: Brendon Stanton, Pope John Paul II
Also receiving votes: Kevin Funston, Bonner-Prendergast; Joe Klazas, Lancaster Catholic