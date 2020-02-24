Clashes between top teams from the Philadelphia Public League and Philadelphia Catholic League will highlight District 12 boys’ basketball action in several classifications this week.

Here’s the schedule:

Related stories

Tuesday

Tairi Ketner and Archbishop Carroll will face Bartram in a Class 4A seeding game.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Tairi Ketner and Archbishop Carroll will face Bartram in a Class 4A seeding game.

Class 4A (seeding game to determine District 12′s No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in PIAA state tournament)

Archbishop Carroll vs. Bartram at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Class 1A (District 12 title game to determine No. 1 and No. 2 seeds)

Sankofa vs. Paul Robeson at South Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Class 3A (seeding game to determine No. 3 and No. 4 seeds)

Robert Smith (right) and Bishop McDevit will face SLA Beeber in a Class 3A seeding game.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Robert Smith (right) and Bishop McDevit will face SLA Beeber in a Class 3A seeding game.

Bishop McDevitt vs. SLA Beeber at Father Judge, 5:30 p.m.

Class 6A (play-in game to determine District 12′s No. 4 seed; losing team’s season is over)

St. Joseph’s Prep vs. Olney at Father Judge, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Tyreese Watson (left) and Bonner-Prendergast will face Imhotep Charter in the Class 4A city-title game.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Tyreese Watson (left) and Bonner-Prendergast will face Imhotep Charter in the Class 4A city-title game.

Class 4A (District 12 title game to determine No. 1 and No. 2 seeds)

Bonner-Prendergast vs. Imhotep Charter at La Salle College High, 7 p.m.

Class 5A (play-in game to determine District 12 No. 4 seed; losing team’s season is over)

Dom Vazquez (center) and Archbishop Ryan will meet Mastery North in a Class 5A play-in game.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Dom Vazquez (center) and Archbishop Ryan will meet Mastery North in a Class 5A play-in game.

Archbishop Ryan vs. Mastery North at Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Friday

Class 5A (District 12 title game to determine No. 1 and No. 2 seeds)

Archbishop Wood vs. Martin Luther King at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Class 6A (District 12 title game to determine No. 1 and No. 2 seeds)

Roman Catholic vs. Simon Gratz at Lincoln, 6 p.m.