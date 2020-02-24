Clashes between top teams from the Philadelphia Public League and Philadelphia Catholic League will highlight District 12 boys’ basketball action in several classifications this week.
Here’s the schedule:
Class 4A (seeding game to determine District 12′s No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in PIAA state tournament)
Archbishop Carroll vs. Bartram at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Class 1A (District 12 title game to determine No. 1 and No. 2 seeds)
Sankofa vs. Paul Robeson at South Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Class 3A (seeding game to determine No. 3 and No. 4 seeds)
Bishop McDevitt vs. SLA Beeber at Father Judge, 5:30 p.m.
Class 6A (play-in game to determine District 12′s No. 4 seed; losing team’s season is over)
St. Joseph’s Prep vs. Olney at Father Judge, 7 p.m.
Class 4A (District 12 title game to determine No. 1 and No. 2 seeds)
Bonner-Prendergast vs. Imhotep Charter at La Salle College High, 7 p.m.
Class 5A (play-in game to determine District 12 No. 4 seed; losing team’s season is over)
Archbishop Ryan vs. Mastery North at Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Class 5A (District 12 title game to determine No. 1 and No. 2 seeds)
Archbishop Wood vs. Martin Luther King at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Class 6A (District 12 title game to determine No. 1 and No. 2 seeds)
Roman Catholic vs. Simon Gratz at Lincoln, 6 p.m.