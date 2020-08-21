The word came Friday afternoon from the PIAA’s board of directors: “Play ball.”
In an announcement that appears to disregard a “strong recommendation” from the administration of Gov. Wolf, the PIAA declared its intention to continue to plan to sponsor sports such as football, soccer, field hockey and cross-country for thousands of Pennsylvania high school athletes.
The vote by the board of directors was 25-5 in favor of a motion to begin fall sports on Monday, Aug. 24.
The ultimate decision to play still lies with each individual school district. Several school districts in the state have postponed falls ports, as have entire leagues such as the Philadelphia Public League, the Del Val League and the Friends Schools League.
But for schools in the Philadelphia Catholic League as well as several Southeastern Pennsylvania leagues, the decision by the PIAA cleared the way to continue preparations for fall sports. Most leagues have previously announced plans to delay the start of the season while waiting further guidance from the PIAA as well as local school and health officials.
On Aug. 6, Wolf administration issued a “strong recommendation”that school-sponsored and youth recreational sports be postponed until Jan. 1 at the earliest. Gov. Wolf and Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine have said the guidance was “not an order,” and that decisions on sports should be made at the local school district level.