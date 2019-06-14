STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Luke Taylor wasn’t himself in the beginning, but just like his Souderton teammates, the senior righthander settled down in a big way.
Taylor eventually lasted six innings and kept his team in the game until the bats heated up late as Souderton defeated Surburban One League Continental Conference rival Central Bucks South, 6-3, in Friday’s PIAA 6A championship at Penn’state’s Medlar Field.
It was the first state baseball title for Souderton (24-4).
“I wasn’t happy about that start,” Taylor said.
The ending was much better.
“The last game, this is amazing and I couldn’t think of anything better,” said Taylor (4-1).
Trailing 3-0, Souderton scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings in its comeback effort. This is a team with 14 seniors and the Indians played with the confidence of a veteran unit, never showing any panic, despite its late-game deficit.
“Overall I wish every team in America had a team to coach like this,” Souderton coach Mike Childs said. “They made my job easier and a lot of fun.”
Childs and the team weren’t having much fun in the early innings, especially the first.
Central Bucks South, which lost 2-0 and 3-0 in its two regular season meetings against Souderton, scored twice in the top of the first.
Leadoff man Brock Veit walked and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Bryan Rossi knocked in the second run with an RBI single to left.
“It was tough in the beginning but I found my groove," said Taylor, who threw 31 of his 99 pitches in the first inning.
CB South extended the lead to 3-0 on Veit’s RBI single to right in the fourth.
Souderton got a huge game from the bottom of the order. The No. 7-9 hitters, centerfielder Jordan Morales, catcher Billy Norbeck and second baseman Hogan DeSpain, went a combined 6 for 8 with four runs (including one by a pinch runner) and three RBIs.
In the fifth, Morales hit a one-out double and Norbeck walked. The No. 9 hitter DeSpain, then singled up the middle to load the bases.
Conlan Wall then had an RBI groundout to first for the first run. Taylor followed with a two-run infield single to tie the score. On the play, first baseman Connor McKeown fielded a grounder well beyond the bag, but Taylor beat Rieber covering first.
After the Indians’ Moses Clemens hit a one-out double in the sixth, CB South replaced starter Ryan Rieber with Joe Martino, a junior righthander. Martino then walked Dylan Kummery and served a single up the middle to Morales to load the bases.
Norbeck then made it 4-3 with a bloop RBI single to right.
On the play righthander Jake McKeown almost made a sensational diving catch. McKeown stayed down momentarily, but remained in the game.
“I didn’t get all of the ball and was kind of mad at myself,” Norbeck said. “Then I saw the ball drop and I couldn’t get mad.”
DeSpain followed with a two-run single bloop single to left field over a draw-in infield, making it 6-3 with one out. He talked Childs out of attempting a squeeze bunt.
“I told him ‘coach I want to hit,'” DeSpain said.
As as he has been doing this postseason, DeSpain hit.
Righthander Andrew Curran allowed one hit during a scoreless seventh inning to earn the save and the Indians celebration began.
“It was a lot, nervous, fun, excited, pretty much all put into one,” said Curran, will pitch at Division II Barton College in North Carolina.
CB South (19-8) thrived in the underdog role all year, which took the Titans to the state final.
“We were 17th in the our district and ended District (1) runner-up, made it to the state finals and it was good experience for the kids,” CB South coach Brian Klumpp said. “I think they really enjoyed it, but unfortunately it didn’t end the way we wanted to.”
Central Bucks South 200 100 0 — 3 6 2
Souderton 000 033 x — 6 9 0
WP: Luke Taylor. LP: Ryan Rieber
2B: S-Jordan Morales, Moses Clemens.