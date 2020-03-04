“Ava can create her own shots and score at all three levels,” Frank Sciolla said. “The ability to finish with either hand and get her own shot has really augmented our team’s ability to score. It was one thing to rely on her for getting us into an offense and her press-breaking ability and her seeing the floor. Now she just has been so focused on scoring. And what’s been cool about it is she still adheres to that idea of getting the best possible shot.”