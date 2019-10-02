“Just a sophomore, Hoggard is already a problem for which there are few answers. He has the height, size, and body control to finish with contact above and around the rim while maintaining an effective floater and serviceable and improving jumper that make him difficult to defend. When properly motivated, Hoggard is also an exceptional defender and rebounder who flirted with triple-doubles several times this season. For the season, he averaged 15.7 points, 6 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game.”