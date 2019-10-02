AJ Hoggard starred for the Archbishop Carroll basketball team for two seasons before moving to West Virginia in June 2018 to play at Huntington St. Joseph Prep.
Recently, the 6-foot-3 senior point guard, who has been recruited since his days at Carroll, announced on his Instagram page that he plans to make his college announcement on Saturday.
According to 247sports.com, the four-star recruit has 20 scholarship offers that range from teams in the Big East, SEC, AAC, Big 10 and Atlantic 10.
Hoggard has visited Providence, Mississippi and Michigan State over the last two months, and those school are listed as ‘warm’ on Hoggard’s recruiting page on 247sports.
Hoggard did announce last month that he was in Milwaukee, where Marquette is located, but it did not qualify as a visit, according to his recruiting page. At Carroll, Hoggard was named class 6A second-team all-state as a sophomore and averaged 15.7 points per game.
This is how The Inquirer’s Aaron Carter described Hoggard in April 2018:
“Just a sophomore, Hoggard is already a problem for which there are few answers. He has the height, size, and body control to finish with contact above and around the rim while maintaining an effective floater and serviceable and improving jumper that make him difficult to defend. When properly motivated, Hoggard is also an exceptional defender and rebounder who flirted with triple-doubles several times this season. For the season, he averaged 15.7 points, 6 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game.”
Xavier Coleman has gained some steam in September.
The 5-foot-10 junior running back for Lenape picked up two scholarship offers last month, from Washington State and Boston College.
Coleman, who visited Rutgers in April, received an offer from the Scarlet Knights in June. He also holds offers from Massachusetts, Temple, West Virginia, Central Michigan and former Temple coach Matt Rhule at Baylor. Baylor announced Sunday it had reached a contract extension with Rhule through the 2027.
Coleman had an 84-yard touchdown run last weekend against St. Augustine.
Jhamir Brickus might fly under the radar when it comes to scholarship offers, but the senior basketball guard doesn’t fly under the radar when he’s on the court.
The 5-11 Coatesville guard put the area on notice after he scored 52 points in a PIAA state playoff victory over Chester. For what he lacks in size, he makes up for it with his game.
“I see myself as the Allen Iverson type,” Brickus said in February.
Brickus has received eight offers, with the latest coming from Central Connecticut State in July.
Brickus’ best offers are from the Atlantic 10′s La Salle and Richmond. Drexel has also offered the senior.
Enai White might be getting some help from a former teammate.
The sophomore defensive end from Imhotep announced on his Twitter page that he’s visiting West Virginia this weekend. He’s already reaching out for help.
It looks like former Imhotep star, Tykee Smith, will show White the ropes at West Virginia, according to their Twitter pages.
Smith is a freshman defensive back from the Mountaineers, who have already sent an offer to White.
White, a 6-5, 225-pound defensive end, has 21 scholarship offers already. His latest is from Oregon State, which he received in August.
White has offers from some of the top programs in the country, including Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Baylor.
The cover photo of White’s Twitter page is a photo of himself wearing a Penn State uniform.
Jameel Brown was a huge part of Haverford School’s undefeated run as the PAISAA basketball champions last season.
Then a freshman, he scored a game-high 24 points in the Fords’ championship win.
Brown averaged 11.6 points per game and was named to the MaxPreps 2018-19 honorable mention list. He also had invitations to USA Basketball minicamps in Colorado Springs.
On Monday, the 6-3 sophomore guard picked up an offer from Temple, according to Pat Lawless of Prep Circuit.
In late June, Brown already had offers from Penn, Iona, and St. Peter’s.