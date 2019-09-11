The Northeast football team has a dominant defense. After allowing 13 points to Abington in the season opener on Aug. 23, the Vikings haven’t surrendered a point in the last 11 quarters.
In Northeast’s punishing 32-0 victory over Penn Wood on Friday, the Vikings collected five sacks and four takeaways. Defensive end Elijah Jeudy racked up three of those sacks.
“I think we have the best defense in the country,” Jeudy said after the game.
But the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Jeudy has done more than rack up sacks. He’s also racking up Division I scholarship offers.
The junior has 19 offers, according to several recruiting sites, with the latest one coming on May 20 from Tennessee.
And Jeudy recently announced on his Twitter page that his latest offer came from Mississippi State earlier this month.
Temple and Penn State have already offered Jeudy, and he has three offers from the Southeastern Conference: Texas A&M, Florida, and Tennessee. The Big 10 seems to be recruiting Jeudy the hardest, with five scholarships on the table, the most of any conference. They are from Penn State, Michigan State, Rutgers, Maryland, and Wisconsin.
Jeudy has taken three unofficial visits to Penn State, the most of any school. His last visit was in June.
Neumann-Goretti senior Cam Young has committed to Bowling Green, per his Twitter page.
Bowling Green, which offered in June, was Young’s fifth scholarship offer. He announced his latest offer in July, when Delaware offered the senior. Other schools that extended scholarships to Young included Penn State, Akron, Quinnipiac, and Rider.
Tysheem Johnson is the seventh-ranked player in the state, according to 247Sports. Johnson, a junior safety at Neumann Goretti, pinned a tweet to his Twitter account back in May highlighting his top 21 schools.
Johnson’s latest offer, according to his Twitter account, came from Stanford in June. During September so far, Johnson has posted edited photos of himself in jerseys from Nebraska, Penn State, Wake Forest, Rutgers, Florida, and Maryland.
Perhaps Boston College has an inside track on Conwell-Egan junior cornerback Andrew Garwo. Andrew’s brother, Patrick, a former running back for the Eagles, is a freshman at Boston College. Andrew has announced three scholarship offers on his Twitter page, and Boston College was his first, in October 2018.
Garwo announced offers from Army and Rutgers in April and June, respectively. He also has an offer from Kent State. The “interest” section on one of Garwo’s recruiting pages has Boston College as the only school described as “warm.”
Imhotep Charter junior cornerback Shafeek Smith has 11 scholarship offers lined up so far. His latest offer came from Oregon State last month. The Beavers are the only school from out west to give the junior an offer.
Smith, the 12th-ranked player in Pennsylvania, according to Rivals, has three offers from the Big 10: Penn State, Maryland, and Rutgers. Baylor, Iowa State, and Pittsburgh are among schools from the Power 5 that have offered Smith. Temple was the first offer in April 2018, according to his Twitter page.
Smith has taken the most unofficial visits to Penn State. His third visit to Happy Valley is scheduled for Sept. 14. Smith took unofficial visits to Maryland and Rutgers in April. Since Sept. 1, Smith has also posted edited photos of himself to his Twitter page in jerseys from Penn State, Oregon State, and Louisville. Smith has not announced an offer from Louisville.
Camden cornerback Duce Chestnut is one of the top defensive players in New Jersey. According to several recruiting sites, the junior has six scholarship offers. According to his Twitter page, Monmouth was the last school to offer Chestnut back in June.
Chestnut also has offers from Baylor, Maryland, North Carolina State, Temple, Rutgers, and West Virginia. Baylor was the first school to extend a scholarship, in June 2018, according to Chestnut’s Twitter page.
According to another recruiting site, Chestnut has taken two unofficial visits to Rutgers, in March and July.
Penns Grove junior running back Nasir Robinson has two scholarship offers from Kent State and Massachusetts. Massachusetts offered first back in May.
Robinson also has interest from Connecticut, Monmouth, and North Carolina.