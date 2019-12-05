Imhotep Charter’s Taleeq Robinson continues to rack up college scholarship offers.
The star junior defensive tackle announced on his Twitter page earlier this week that he received his ninth and 10th Division I offers, respectively, from Boston College and Massachusetts.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Robinson has had a busy fall as he heard from three schools in October and four in November.
Those offers include outreaches from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia Tech.
St. Joseph’s Jada Byers has had a lot on his mind recently. In addition to making his college decision, the senior running back had Micah “Dew” Tennant in his thoughts during St. Joseph’s 76-22 win over Morris Catholic in the New Jersey Non-Public 2 state semifinals last month.
Tennant died on Nov. 20 after being hit by gunfire while he sat in the stands at the Nov. 15 playoff game between Camden and host Pleasantville.
Byers honored Tennant, who was 10, by scoring a state record 10 touchdowns in the victory.
“As long as I’m walking he will be, too,” Byers said after the Morris Catholic game. “I will stay strong for him as long as I live. I did it it for ‘Dew.’ ”
Byers announced on his Twitter page on Nov. 28 that he will continue his football career at Sacred Heart. Byers also announced he had offers from Long Island, Judson and as a preferred walk-on at Southern Illinois.
Byers will go down as one of the most decorated running backs in New Jersey history. In addition to his record 10 touchdowns in one game, he broke the Cape-Atlantic league points record in October and set a career record with 102 touchdowns.
Devin Kargman is putting his own stamp on the Woodrow Wilson football team. His brother, Nick -- who plays for Western Michigan -- made his mark and set several school and state records before he graduated last year.
Devin has lit up the stat sheet as a sophomore, passing for 3,536 yards and 43 touchdowns in 11 games. He led the Tigers into the Group 3 Regional Championship game against Wall Township on Sunday at Rutgers.
Kargman announced on Twitter that he fielded his fifth offer, from Maryland, on Monday.
Kargman now holds offers from Maryland, Rutgers, Temple, Massachusetts and West Virginia.
La Salle running back Sam Brown and offensive lineman Ryan Wills both announced on Tuesday that they received offers from Kent State.
The 6-4, 290-pound Wills said it’s his first scholarship offer.
The junior announced on Twitter that he visited Notre Dame and was invited by Dave Peloquin, who’s the director of player personnel of the football program. Wills also visited Penn State and Tennessee in October.
Brown, with the addition of Kent State, has nine scholarship offers. They other eight are from Baylor, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Bowling Green, Michigan State, William & Mary and Temple.