The Northeast football team’s defense continues to shine, and the Vikings collected their third shutout of the season Friday with a 21-0 win over Martin Luther King.
A big part of that success is outside linebacker Ken Talley.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore already has college scholarship offers from Penn State, Baylor, Florida, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Talley received his 13th offer, from Rutgers, on Sept. 13, according to his Twitter page.
Talley’s offer from Penn State was extended in June. Northeast’s defensive coordinator, Deion Barnes, attended Penn State, and Talley posted a photo with some Nittany Lions staff members, including coach James Franklin, when he announced his offer on Twitter.
Franklin follows Talley on Twitter.
Defensive end Elijah Jeudy, also a star at Northeast, recently received two offers from two of the biggest programs in the country, Alabama and Michigan.
Jeudy announced he visited Alabama on the weekend of Sept. 20. After the visit, he tweeted a photo with coach Nick Saban. The 6-2, 210-pound Jeudy had already heard from 19 schools, including Penn State and Temple.
Gateway junior safety Derrick Davis has also drawn the attention of the powerhouses.
According to his Twitter, Davis has 27 offers. Clemson offered Davis his 23rd scholarship in May. Two months later, Alabama followed with his 25th offer.
It’s possible neither school will get 6-1, 194-pound Davis. According to a 247Sports, Davis also holds offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Penn State, all of which are listed as “warm” under the interest section of his recruiting page.
Davis has announced only two visits on his Twitter page. One was to Ohio State in March, a month after it was offered. The other was to Syracuse in April.
Davis last received an offer from LSU, on Sept. 1.
Anthony Johnson, a middle linebacker at Neumann-Goretti, announced his sixth scholarship, from Penn State, in January.
Since then, the junior has received 13 more offers, with his latest one coming from Oregon. Johnson’s previous two offers came from Ohio State and Virginia Tech.
Johnson also has offers from Tennessee, Nebraska, Texas A&M, West Virginia, and Oklahoma State.
Rahsool Diggins is a big name on the Archbishop Wood basketball team, but Jaylen Stinson has racked up some big offers of his own.
The junior guard received his 10th offer from Robert Morris on Sept. 23.
Stinson, a 6-0 point guard, had his best month in June, when he collected five offers in six days. Those schools were Stony Brook, Iona, Saint Peter’s, Rider, and Mount St. Mary’s.
Shawnee’s Mike Jarvis could be knocking on the door of another major Division I offer.
He spent Aug. 30 taking in the Rutgers-Massachusetts game from North Jersey.
According to Jarvis’ Twitter page, he thanked Rutgers for the invitation and tagged members of the coaching staff in his tweet.
Jarvis is a 6-5, 250-pound junior defensive end. He had announced three offers on his Twitter page, from Temple, Kent State, and William and Mary.
Then, on Tuesday, Jarvis announced that his fourth offer came in, from UMass.
Jarvis is still trying to break into some of the Power 5 schools. He was invited to camps at Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and Penn State over the summer, according to Twitter, but has not announced an offer from any of them yet.