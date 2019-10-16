Neumann Goretti star guard Hakim Byrd has re-opened his basketball recruitment, according to his Twitter page.
Byrd announced his commitment to Binghamton on Sept. 27.
Byrd, a 5-foot-10 point guard, was named second-team all-Catholic last season, averaged 12.5 points per game and helped the Saints to an appearance in the Catholic League semifinals and the PIAA Class 3A state quarterfinals.
Before committing to Binghamton, Byrd had taken an unofficial visit to St. Peter’s and had offer from Mississippi Valley State.
Corey Yeoman, a 6-3, 215-pound standout linebacker for Atlantic City, has recorded 63 tackles and 13 tackles-for-loss in five games this season, according to MaxPreps, and someone has taken notice.
The junior announced last Thursday that he received his first scholarship offer, from Temple. The Owls then went on to beat No. 23 Memphis, 30-28, on Saturday and earned a No. 25 ranking in the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll.
Yeoman appeared to have visited the University of Miami in March of his sophomore year, posting a photo to his Twitter page in Miami gear.
John Camden made a decision to transfer to Archbishop Carroll from Westtown in the middle of his sophomore basketball season while recovering from a knee injury.
“I’ve made some progress. I’m getting back into shape,” Camden said in January.
Now, heading into his junior season, more than nine months removed from injury, Camden will be looking to return to top form.
Before his sophomore season, Camden, a 6-7 forward, earned scholarship offers from Miami, Temple, Syracuse, Penn State and Xavier.
Since then, Camden has received two more offers, from Florida in May, according to Verbal Commits, and Virginia Tech in August, according to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com. Camden retweeted both posts on his Twitter page.
According to other reports, Indiana and Maryland have Camden on their radars. Weingarten also reported than Penn State hosted Camden for an unofficial visit on Sept. 7 and has been a “target for a while.”
It’s possible that Camden ran into his older sister in Happy Valley. Anna Camden is Shipley’s all-time scoring leader and a freshman forward for the Nittany Lions.
The West Catholic boys’ basketball team is young but talented, and the Burrs have two sophomores already drawing interest from the same school.
Nasir Griffin, a 6-6 forward, received his first offer, from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, on Oct. 2, according to Chick Gillespie of Phenom Hoop Report.
Eight days later, West Catholic’s Twitter page accounted that Kaseem Watson, a 6-1 guard, also received an offer from the Highlanders.
The Burrs finished with a 3-11 record in the Catholic League last season and will be turning to Griffin and Watson to turn the program around.
Offensive lineman often don’t get the credit they deserve because, when they’re playing well, they don’t draw attention.
But Jake Ketschek is getting some love from colleges. The 6-4, 318-pound junior tackle at St. Augustine, is a three-star player, according to 247Sports, and has offers from Temple, Massachusetts, Kent State. His latest was from Rutgers in June.
Ketschek announced as unofficial visit with the Scarlet Knights in June.
Ketschek also seems to be on the North Carolina State’s radar. The junior attended a North Carolina State camp in June and posted a video to his Twitter page performing an offensive line drill.