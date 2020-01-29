Lonnie White Jr. is a two-sport star at Malvern Prep who has already committed to play baseball at Clemson. The talented junior announced that fact in October 2018.
During White’s sophomore year, he hit .283 with six doubles, four home runs and 25 RBIs in 33 games, according to MaxPreps.
But, over the last three months, White, a 6-foot-2, dual-threat quarterback, has been receiving numerous scholarship offers to play football.
Via a Twitter conversation, White said Wednesday that he has notified Clemson that he could change his mind and play football.
Within the last five days, White said he has received football scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Boston College, Central Michigan, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Toledo and Old Dominion.
His first three football offers, back in November and December, came from Virginia Tech, Buffalo and Kent State. In a loss to Imhotep in September, White caught 10 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
His scoring grab was spectacular, a diving snag of a back-shoulder by quarterback Bryce Pippen. On the play, White just managed to get his toes inbounds. “He had a night,” coach Nick Lincoln said of White.
St. Joseph’s Prep Sahmir Hagans announced a big decision on Tuesday when he chose to attend Duke on a football scholarship.
Hagans is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound junior wide receiver and defensive back for the Hawks. He also returns kicks and had four touchdowns this year on special teams.
“He’s dynamic," Prep coach Tim Roken said in November, and "he’s explosive in space.”
A three-star recruit, Hagans also had offers from Syracuse, Miami, Temple, Toledo, Arizona State and more.
The accolades keep coming in for Central Bucks West’s Maddie Burke.
The senior guard, who had more than 30 Division I basketball scholarship offers, chose Penn State in June and signed her letter of intent in November.
She’s been named to every all-star list imaginable and has been an invitee to USA basketball national team and the World Cup team in recent years.
Earlier this month, Burke was a McDonald’s All-American nominee, according to the Penn State women’s basketball Twitter account.
Williamstown’s Keon Sabb announced on Twitter that he received another offer from Texas A&M on Jan. 21.
Sabb, a sophomore 6-3 receiver and safety, is up to 12 offers. The five-star recruit had 376 receiving yards and six touchdowns this past season. On defense, he intercepted five passes in seven games and has 11 interceptions in 17 career games.
Other notable offers to Sabb are from Florida, West Virginia, Penn State, North Carolina State and Pittsburgh.
Arizona State and Cincinnati have been busy in the Philadelphia area over the last few days, handing out football scholarship offers to some of the best players.
Former Eagle Herm Edward, now coach of the Sun Devils, offered scholarships to the following players:
- Daniel Ogundipe, Imhotep Charter, junior OL (first offer)
- Emir Stinette, Imhotep Charter, sophomore OL (first offer)
- Javon McIntyre, Imhotep Charter, junior S (verbally committed to Pittsburgh -- still has 21 offers)
- Robert Jackson, Archbishop Wood, junior DE (fourth offer)
Cincinnati has offered scholarships to the following players:
- Tyreek Chappell, Northeast, junior WR (17th offers)
- Shoes Brinkley, Northeast, junior ATH (fifth offer)
- Shafeek Smith, Imhotep Charter, junior DB (16th offers)
- Enai White, Imhotep Charter, sophomore ATH (27th offer)
- Rahmir Stewart, Imhotep Charter, sophomore FS, (14th offer)
Another notable offer White got was from the recent national champions LSU Tigers.