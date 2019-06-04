Penn Charter baseball coach Justin Hanley says his team’s group text blew up after the news that centerfielder Sammy Siani was the 37th overall pick in Monday’s MLB first-year player draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Siani, who bats and throws lefthanded, was the a competitive balance pick after the first round. He was the highest Philadelphia-area player selected this year.
“Everybody is so excited,” Hanley said by phone shortly after Siani was drafted.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Siani hit .457 with eight triples nine triples, six home runs and 25 RBIs for the Quakers this past season. He has committed to Duke.
Hanley said the Pirates were very familiar with Siani.
“They were out a lot,” he said. “They always scout the area well. They got to see him a lot last year and it is amazing.”
Last year the Pirates were scouting his older brother Mike, who ended up being a fourth round pick of the Cincinnati Reds and signed for an above slot bonus of $2 million.