Marcus McDaniel scored four touchdowns — three passing and one rushing — as the Episcopal Academy football team topped Brooklyn Poly Prep, 49-6, on Saturday.
Joe Graham caught two touchdown passes and Malcom Folk hauled in one. Graham and Bryce Cooper both returned interceptions for touchdowns.
Billy Adams and Tim Jiang added scores on the ground. Brooklyn Poly Prep didn’t score until the third quarter.
***
West Catholic used a 16-point performance in the fourth quarter to escape Hudson Catholic, 35-14. Julio DaSilva returned an interception for a touchdown to extend the Burrs’ lead to 27-14 late in the fourth quarter. He also recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.
K’Saan Green rushed for 94 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown. Marcel Jackson and Zaire Hart-Hawkins added scores on the ground.
***
Lacey Snowden Jr.'s three rushing touchdowns helped Germantown Academy beat Bishop McDevitt, 48-15. Jordan Longino added two rushing touchdowns of his own.
The Lancers made it a one possession game in the second quarter when Lonnie Rice connected with Joachin McElroy for a touchdown. But after that, the Patriots reeled off four straight scores, including a 63-yard interception return by Zach Thurlow. Jerry Griffen-Batchler returned the opening kick for a touchdown to set the tone for Germantown Academy.
***
Clinton Jackmon threw a touchdown pass and rushed for another to lead Jenkintown past the George School, 20-6. Johnson John had a 39-yard rushing touchdown and one receiving score.
Dimitri Makris and Matt Scoffone scored goals as West Chester Rustin beat Perkiomen Valley, 2-0.
***
Brandon Cairy’s two goals led Penncrest past Avon Grove, 3-1. Ethan Emory added one goal. Dillion Rice and Nate Roberts had assists. Justin Potts recorded nine saves.
***
Cameron Long scored two goals to help Shipley down Devon Prep, 6-0. Jimmy Fallon, Brian McDaid, Henry Reed and Jack McDaid each scored goals.
***
Great Valley topped Twin Valley, 5-0, thanks to Nate McKay’s hat trick. Dean Finan and Ethan Williams scored goals.
***
Anthony Clinton and Fidel Inglis scored goals in Marple Newton’s 2-1 victory over Friends’ Central.
Dorothy Chessire’s goal late the second half lifted Perkiomen Valley past Kennett, 1-0.
***
Peyton Giove and Morgan Reed scored two goals apiece as Interboro topped Upper Darby, 6-1. Gianna Frangelli and Kylie Mea added goals.
***
Sarah White and Samantha Berish scored goals in Gwynedd Mercy’s 2-1 victory over Bensalem.
Danielle Hamm’s hat trick helped the Perkiomen School down West Chester Henderson, 6-0. Kelly Battinger, Julia Downing and Emma Haas scored goals.
***
Eva Kinnel scored in overtime to lead the George School past Conwell-Egan, 1-0. Emily Matson recorded the assist.
***
The Hill School edged Cardinal O’Hara, 1-0, behind Kennedy Cliggett’s goal.
***
Megan Maransky and Meghan McGinley scored goals in Mount St. Joseph’s 2-1 victory over Downingtown West.