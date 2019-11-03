The Downingtown West boys’ cross-country team won the PIAA Class 3A championship in Hershey on Saturday. The Whippets finished with 65 points, and La Salle had 84 points to place second.
Patrick Anderson of Mount Lebanon won the individual race. Unionville’s Ethan McIntyre and Cole Walker came in third and fourth, respectively, in the individual race. Ethan Maher of La Salle placed fifth and Downingtown West’s Aiden Barnhill finished sixth.
1. Patrick Anderson 15:25.6 Mount Lebanon
2. Daniel McGoey 15:50.8 North Allegheny
3. Ethan McIntyre 15:56.3 Unionville
4. Cole Walker 15:56.7 Unionville
5. Ethan Maher 15:58.7 La Salle
6. Aiden Barnhill 16:06.1 Downingtown West
Lonnie Rice recorded four touchdowns — three rushing and one passing — as Bishop McDevitt defeated Mahanoy Area, 42-14, in the semifinals of the District 11/12 Class 2A playoffs. Rice, a Buffalo recruit who had offers from Penn, Navy, Air Force, Robert Morris, Army and Fordham, among others, scored his longest touchdown on a 20-yard run that gave the Lancers a 35-8 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Ty Tindall hauled in one receiving touchdown, and Akire Lilley added one score on the ground. Joachim McElroy returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had two fumble recoveries. Bishop McDevitt will play West Catholic in the championship next week.
The Burrs topped Schuylkill Haven, 44-29, to advance in the playoffs. Zaire Hart Hawkins had four passing touchdowns and one rushing. Julio DaSilva had two receiving touchdowns, and Troy Athill hauled in one. Carl Smith returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score and caught one touchdown pass.
Jaquan Givens tossed three touchdown passes to lead Bartram past Ben Franklin, 34-27, in the semifinals of the Public League Class 4A playoffs. Dwayne Nelson hauled in two touchdowns, and Zhijay Louineus caught one. Nadir Bullock and Jabrill Pollard added scores on the ground. Eniamij Lee had one interception late in the fourth quarter, but that didn’t put the game away.
On the ensuing drive, Bartram fumbled, and Ben Franklin recovered with one last chance to tie or take the lead. The Electrons’ drive stalled, though, and their starting quarterback, Cahsid Raymond, left with an injury early in the fourth quarter. He tossed two touchdowns and rushed for a pair, including one scamper than went 75 yards.
The Braves will face the winner of Imhotep Charter and Roxborough next week in the championship.
***
Timothy Mehlmann scored two rushing touchdowns in La Salle’s 45-7 victory over Roman Catholic in the semifinals of the District 12 Class 6A playoffs. Jack Machita connected with Mao Howell and Matthew Bowes for scores through the air.
Dillon Trainer recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown, and Jalen DeVose added a score on the ground. The Explorers will take on St. Joseph’s Prep in the semifinals next week.
Joshua Jackson had three rushing touchdowns as Central Bucks West downed Ridley, 42-7, in the first round of the District 1 Class 6A playoffs. Jack Fallon and Jeremy Goldrick each had rushing scores.
Jack Neri threw one touchdown pass to Nick Olear. The Bucks play Coatesville Friday in the quarterfinals.
***
Kyle Jones went 7-for-11 for 116 passing yards and one touchdown to help Penn Charter beat Springside Chestnut Hill, 35-21. He also had 107 rushing yards and one touchdown on 19 carries.
Matt Marshall added 136 rushing yards and one TD of his own on 29 carries. He has one interception on the defensive side of the ball. Aaron Maione had two receiving scores, and Chandler Turner added one rushing touchdown. Akeel Blake notched two sacks.
***
Germantown Academy ran the “Philly Special” to edge Episcopal Academy in overtime, 56-55, to improve to 7-2 on the season. The Patriots elected to go for two after scoring in overtime, and it paid off.
Quarterback Jordan Longino took the snap, wideout Jerry Griffen-Batchler received the reverse and tossed it to Lacey Snowden. Then Snowden tossed it to a wide-open Longino in the end zone to win the game. Longino had four passing touchdowns and one rushing score. Snowden added two scores on the ground and one receiving touchdown.
Tayshaun Mack and Griffen-Batchler also had scores through the air. Episcopal Academy’s Marcus McDaniel accounted for seven touchdowns — two passing and five rushing in the loss.
Lansdale Catholic edged New Hope-Solebury, 4-2, in penalty kicks to win the District 1/12 Class 2A title. Goalkeeper Kellan Ward saved three penalty kicks, including two in the overtime period.
Hunter Stites scored to help North Penn beat Boyertown, 1-0, in the District 1 Class 4A championship for the first time in school history.
Leah Malon scored in Pennridge’s 1-0 victory over Boyertown to win the District 1 Class 4A championship.
Tatum Johnson’s overtime goal led Downingtown West past Plymouth Whitemarsh, 3-2, in the District 1 Class 4A final. Ashley Plzak added two goals.
***
Kennedy Cliggett, Logan Clouser and Josephine Palde scored as Hill School blanked Lawrenceville, 3-0, to win its second straight Mid-Atlantic Prep League championship.
***
Merion Mercy defeated Upper Perkiomen, 4-3, in overtime in the District 1 Class 2A title.