Episcopal Academy saw Penn Charter take a two-score lead at the end of the third quarter, but the Churchmen responded. Senior quarterback Marcus McDaniel accounted for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead pass to Malcolm Folk in the fourth quarter, to lead Episcopal past Penn Charter, 21-17 on Saturday.
The Churchmen are 6-0 overall and 1-0 against Inter-Ac opponents. McDaniel also had a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
The Quakers had a chance to take the lead on the final play of the game, but the pass was incomplete in the end zone. Episcopal will play Springside Chestnut Hill next week.
Chester romped past Coolidge (D.C), 61-6, thanks to Dymiere Stevenson’s four touchdown passes. He connected with Malik Langley on every score.
Anton Sterling and Hameen Carroll-Shaw each added two scores on the ground. E’Shone Nickens and Hakeem Bacon both scored rushing touchdowns.
***
Barry Brown rushed for two touchdowns and passed for one in Academy Park’s 48-20 victory over Chichester. The Knights are 7-1 overall and 3-0 against Del-Val opponents.
Malik Johnson hauled in one receiving score. He also had two interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown. Alphonso Hayes and Eric Willis scored on the ground.
***
Kyle Lazer connected with Armon Mapp in the second half to help Bonner-Prendergast edge Archbishop Carroll, 12-7. Oscar Udma scored one rushing touchdown.
Mike Smigley did it on offense and special teams for Central Bucks East as the Patriots edged Central Bucks South, 16-14. Smigley drilled a field goal to give Central Bucks East the lead in the fourth quarter. He also threw a touchdown pass to Andrew Cassidy. Patrick Volko tossed a passing score to Anthony Giordano.
***
Lonnie White Jr. had two passing touchdowns and one rushing to lead Malvern Prep past Germantown Academy, 33-21. John Gordon and Tyler Tinson hauled in scores through the air. Isaiah Wright rushed for two touchdowns.
Alan Zlotin had one goal and one assist to help Central Bucks West edge Great Valley, 2-1. Kanishk Nazareth scored, and Blake Bensing tallied one assist.
***
Matty Scoffone scored in West Chester Rustin’s 1-0 victory over Haverford High. Mohamed Hendawy notched the assist.
***
Conestoga defeated Unionville, 3-2, thanks to goals from Elijah Brown, Javier Coll and Lorenzo Vargas-Clark.
***
Brendan Purfield scored as Sun Valley blanked Springfield (Delco), 1-0. Ryan Vaughan had five saves to record his fourth shutout of the season.
***
Alfredo Grimaldi notched one goal and one assist to lead Perkiomen Valley past Daniel Boone, 3-1. Brayden Basile and Steve Warren added goals. Matt Holmes had two assists.
***
Sal Kaufman and Emmett Young scored in Strath Haven’s 2-0 victory over Avon Grove. Simon Bolliger and Ethan Birch notched assists.
JoJo McShane scored twice in Springside Chestnut Hill’s 3-1 victory over Westtown. Lauren Sullivan added one goal.
Mary Kate Lopresti and Caitlin Spillane scored two goals apiece as Merion Mercy topped Phil-Mont Christian, 7-0. Isa Alemayehu, Hannah Mishinkash and Jess Paldino scored.
Victoria Arra and Emily Hauk scored as Merion Mercy defeated Villa Maria, 2-0, to win the Catholic Academy League. Hauk and Grace Lopresti each had one assist.
***
Abbie Barth’s overtime goal lifted Westtown past Springside Chestnut Hill, 1-0.