Sam Brown scored four total touchdowns to lead the La Salle football team past the Haverford School, 48-27, to improve to 4-0 on Saturday. He had three rushing scores and one receiving. After scoring one touchdown in the season opener against Imhotep Charter, Brown has scored more than one touchdown in three straight games.
Brown’s longest score came on a 77-yard pass from senior quarterback Jack Machita. Timothy Mehlmann added one score on the ground. The Fords led La Salle, 17-14, in the second quarter, but they didn’t find success on offense in the second half.
The Explorers scored the next three touchdowns and regained control of the game. Jacob Gandolfo and John O’Donnell booted in field goals.
Germantown Academy defeated Father Judge, 42-20, behind three passing touchdowns from Jordan Longino. Jerry Griffen-Batchler hauled in two receiving scores and Tayshaun Mack caught one. Lacey Snowden scored three rushing touchdowns to improve to 3-0.
***
Lonnie Rice had three touchdowns — two rushing and one passing — in Bishop McDevitt’s 26-0 victory over Cardinal O’Hara. He connected with Gilbert Kinsey for a 50-yard touchdown pass for the Lancers’ first touchdown. James Bermudez added one score on the ground in the fourth quarter.
Tahmir Reese intercepted a pass and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown as Chester edged Bartram, 16-12. Dymiere Stevenson threw for 131 yards and connected with Malachi Langley for a touchdown. Darron Miller and Rafiqe Hillard each had interceptions.
***
Gabe Franczyk threw a touchdown pass and rushed for another to lead Springfield (Montco) past James Buchanan, 35-0. Cameron Dennis returned a kickoff for a touchdown and Kasai Ashantee added a score on the ground.
Ben Cooney intercepted a pass and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown. The Spartans’ defense had nine sacks and recovered a fumble.
***
Lansdale Catholic topped Conwell-Egan, 14-9, thanks to two rushing touchdowns from Danny Dutkiewicz.
Conor Kellough scored to help Souderton edge Southern Lehigh, 1-0. Riley Finger had seven saves.
***
Ben Herron scored a goal in double overtime on a corner kick as La Salle beat Roman Catholic, 2-1. Brandon Curran scored.
Ethan Emory found the back of the net twice to lead Penncrest past Phoenixville, 2-0, to improve to 6-1 on the season. Justin Potts had five saves.
***
Michael Hewes scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick in double overtime in Unionville’s 1-0 victory over Perkiomen Valley.
***
Hatboro-Horshman topped Central Bucks West, 2-0, thanks to goals from Bradan Mallon and Enrico Romano. Noah Schlosser recorded his fourth shutout of the season.
***
Joey Chun, Nils Gungor and Andrew Miller scored as George School beat Conwell-Egan, 3-2.
Peyton Giove, Alex Mullen, Morgan Reed and Becca Roberts scored as Interboro edged Kennett, 4-3. Kayla Droxler notched seven saves.
Emily Buckner and Ella Marrollo scored to lead Downingtown East past Perkiomen Valley, 2-0.
***
Maya Masotti scored two goals in Lower Merion’s 5-1 victory over Plymouth Whitemarsh. Laura Getselman, Aviva Kosto and Hannah Shalaby added goals.
***
Rebecca Wilson scored on a free kick to help New Hope-Solebury down Phoenixville, 1-0. Margaret Tresler tallied 14 saves.
***
Alyssa Hardin and Natalie Pansini scored two goals apiece as Agnes Irwin topped George School, 4-0.
***
Upper Perkiomen beat Brandywine Heights, 5-0, behind goals from Kate Cairns, Avery Diehl, Hannah Keeney, Bryanna Marinari and Mary Kate Stiko.
Lila McCulley scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift Avon Grove past Penncrest, 2-1. Morgan Maichione scored.
***
Ava Borkowski recorded a hat trick to lead Plymouth Whitemarsh past Lower Merion, 7-2. Kayla Link, Darcy Miller, Kaleigh Missimer and Julia Roehm added goals.
***
Ashley Sessa and Kelly Smith each scored two goals in Episcopal Academy’s 5-1 victory over McDonogh. Mia Garber scored and had one assist.
Mikeal Brown-Jones announced that he orally committed to play basketball at Virginia Commonwealth on Twitter on Friday. The Philadelphia native and former Girard College and Roman Catholic forward had Temple and VCU in his top two schools under consideration.