STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Before the postseason, Souderton senior catcher Billy Norbeck and senior second baseman Hogan DeSpain weren’t getting to bat on a regular basis. Coach Mike Childs would DH for Norbeck one game and DeSpain the next.
The veteran coach decided for the playoffs that both would hit, and each responded accordingly.
“As a coach it is not fun, and they were chomping at the bit, and when we gave them the opportunity they ran with it, especially in the playoffs at the right time,” Childs said after both players made huge contributions in Souderton’s 6-3 win over Central Bucks South on Friday in the PIAA Class 6A championship at Penn State’s Medlar Field.
Hitting eighth, Norbeck went 2-for-2 with a walk an RBI and run scored (by a pinch runner). His bloop base hit to right field in the sixth inning broke a 3-3 tie.
“The whole season, every other game it would be me and Hogan being DH’d for,” Norbeck said. “Finally in the postseason he gave us both a shot, and we both made the most of it, and we have been two of the hottest hitters in the postseason, and it was nice to see.”
DeSpain went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs. After Norbeck gave the Indians that 4-3 lead, DeSpain followed with a two-run single to give the Indians a needed cushion.
While some players may complain about hitting ninth in the order, DeSpain was happy to get a chance to hit at all.
“At nine, you get a lot of fastballs, and I have been able to pick up on that,” DeSpain said.
Besides helping the Indians win their first state baseball title, this was also the final varsity game for the two seniors. DeSpain will attend Utah State and says he would like to play club baseball. Norbeck will attend Clemson and not play baseball.
“It is awesome and what I have been working for so long,” DeSpain said of college.
Added Norbeck: “It feels great. I have been playing since I was 8 years old, and to come out and do this with all my friends has been great.”