9. Central Bucks West (10) 8-0: The Bucks have created an identity: They are team with a small roster (41 players) and an old-school offense (Delaware Wing-T) that relies on grit and gumption as much as talent. Nothing summed up this team better than Jack Fallon’s catch-and-run on third-and-11 late in the fourth quarter of the landmark 27-26 win over North Penn. Central Bucks West plays at dangerous Souderton on Friday with a chance to capture sole possession of the SOL Continental.