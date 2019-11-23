Adonis Hunter took matters into his own hands on Friday. The senior quarterback connected with TJ Harris through the air late in the fourth quarter to help Cheltenham edge Academy Park, 43-42, and win the District 1 Class 5A championship game for the first time in program history. Hunter had three rushing scores and another passing touchdown that went to Sam Sykes.
The Panthers once trailed 28-14, but they scored 21 straight points to retake the lead 35-28 midway through the fourth quarter on a Hunter touchdown.
Academy Park had a chance to regain the lead after Malik Johnson’s touchdown with less than a minute remaining, but the Knights elected to go for two and it failed.
Jamir Barnes added a rushing score for the Panthers.
Knights senior quarterback Barry Brown had three rushing touchdowns and one passing
For the second straight week, the St. Joseph’s Prep football didn’t have its starting quarterback 100 percent.
Junior quarterback Kyle McCord, an Ohio State recruit, didn’t suit up against Nazareth High.
Even without their star gunslinger, The Prep cruised past Nazareth in a 45-24 victory in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs.
Sahmir Hagans returned two punts for touchdowns, including one in the third quarter to give the Hawks a 38-10 lead. Kolbe Burrell, a University of Buffalo recruit, had 108 rushing yards and two scores.
Malik Cooper filled in for McCord. Cooper capped off an 80-yard opening drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. Anthony Rightley recovered a fumble and returned it for a score. Antonio Chadha drilled a field goal.
The Prep will play Central Catholic in the semifinals next week. It’s the fourth straight time the Hawks have appeared in the semifinals and their sixth time in seven years.
Archbishop Wood defeated Southern Lehigh, 41-7, in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs thanks to its ground game. Shane Collier and Kaclin Costello each recorded two rushing touchdowns.
Cardel Pigford added one rushing score. Max Keller tossed a touchdown pass to Andrew McHugh. The Vikings will face the winner of Peters Township and Gateway next week in the semifinals.
Lonnie Rice notched three touchdowns — two passing and one rushing — but Bishop McDevitt lost to Richland, 29-21, in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. Emmanuel Sia hauled in both of Rice’s touchdown passes.
Despite Kenyatta Kirkland’s three rushing scores, Imhotep Charter fell to Dallas, 43-36, in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals Dshaun Seals and Saint McLeod added scores on the ground. The Panthers finished the season 8-5 after starting the year 0-3.
Ed Holland scored 13 points to lead Friends’ Central past Episcopal Academy, 54-42, Shawn Simmons added nine points, Mason Mosley had seven and Brandon Banadda tallied six.
Madison Smith recorded 20 points as Friends’ Central defeated Hill School, 57-51. Sanaa Garrett added 11 points and Jai Smith had 10.