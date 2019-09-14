Senior quarterback Ricky Ortega led the Coatesville football team past West Chester Henderson, 55-17, on his way to becoming the the all-time leading passer in Ches-Mont League history on Friday.
Ortega needed 62 yards to surpass former Downingtown East quarterback Pat Devlin. The former Cougars quarterback played college football at Delaware and had a stint in the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns.
Ortega left the game early due to an injury and went 8-for-11 with 74 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Dapree Bryant hauled in both receiving scores and returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. McClain Jackson had two rushing touchdowns. Amir Kennedy and Abdul Sabur Stewart each had touchdowns that went for more than 50-yards. The Red Raiders are 2-1 on the season.
***
Northeast didn’t give up a score for 11 straight quarters entering the game against Episcopal Academy, but that streak didn’t last long. The Churchmen scored three of the first four touchdowns on their way to a 26-13 victory over the Vikings.
Marcus McDaniel had two rushing touchdowns and two passing. Malcolm Folk and Billy Adams hauled in receiving touchdowns. Jon-Luke Peaker and Tyreek Chappell scored touchdowns for Northeast.
***
Matt Marshall rushed for four touchdowns, including a 52 yard scamper, to help Penn Charter down Central, 44-8. Kyle Jones tossed a touchdown and scored another on the ground. Aaron Maione caught a receiving touchdown.
***
St. Joseph’s Prep lost to IMG Academy, 31-25, at Rutgers University to fall to 1-2 on the season. Kyle McCord, a Ohio State recruit, threw for 285 passing yards and two interceptions. He also had one rushing touchdown.
Malik Cooper had six catches for 129 yards. Sahmir Hagans recorded seven catches for 60 yards, one touchdown and returned a kick 98 yards for a touchdown. Kolbe Burrell added one score on the ground.
***
Logan Heim notched a rushing touchdown and a touchdown off a fumble recovery as Upper Dublin topped Hatboro-Horsham, 40-12. The Cardinals trailed 7-0 early in the contest, but they scored four straight touchdowns after quarterback Mike Slivka threw an interception on the first drive.
***
Ryan Gallagher recorded three touchdowns — two rushing and one passing — to lead Garnet Valley past Springfield (Delco), 42-7. Jake Morin and Reece Malek scored rushing touchdowns, and Kevin Craig connected with Gallagher through the air.
The Cougars didn’t score until Matt Ellison threw a touchdown pass to Alex Scarinno to make it 35-7 in the third quarter.
***
Pottstown defeated Methacton, 14-0, behind Erza Figueroa’s 105 rushing yards and one touchdown. The score came off a Warriors fumble in the first quarter. Joneil Oister hooked up with Jahzeel Watson for a 35 yard touchdown pass.
***
Tamir Berthau had two passing touchdowns and two rushing in Abington’s 49-15 win over Bensalem. Andrick West tallied one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown. Ahmad Stone and Jacob Neely caught touchdown passes. Chance Byrd and JoJo Davis scored a rushing touchdowns.
***
Tysheem Johnson notched three rushing touchdowns to help Neuman-Goretti top Bonner-Prendergast, 32-15. The Friars led by three points early in the fourth quarter, but the Saints scored reeled off 20 straight points to take the lead.
Marqui Adams threw touchdown passes to Damian Gabriel and Malik Griffin. Bonner-Prendergast had two big plays on defense, including a 56-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Charles Ingram.
***
Ibo Pio scored a rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to lift Strath Haven past Central League rival Ridley, 20-14. Jack Ryder and Evan Blake added rushing touchdowns. Taylor Margolis scored a rushing touchdown for the Raiders.
***
Jake Fallon rushed for four touchdowns, including a 60-yard run late in the fourth quarter, as Central Bucks West topped Central Bucks South, 42-28. Nick Tumolo and Jack Neri added scores on the ground.
***
DeAndre Wakefield scored a rushing touchdown to help Souderton beat William Tennent, 17-7. Andrew Vince connected with Nick Guthrie for a touchdown pass.
***
Southern edged Overbrook, 14-6, thanks to two touchdowns from Fahtim Pailin. He threw a touchdown pass to Keshan Allen in the second quarter and scored a rushing touchdown in the second half.
***
Tyriq Lewis and Will Howard scored two rushing touchdowns apiece in Downingtown West’s 33-17 victory over Perkiomen Valley. Maximus Hale caught a touchdown pass.
***
Joe Paoletti and Shane Benedict hooked up for two touchdown passes to lead Marple Newton past Harriton, 35-12. Charlie Box scored a rushing touchdown and returned an interception 32-yards for a score.