Luke Cantwell and Michael Trommer each went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Archbishop Wood past Frankford, 9-3, in the District 12 Class 5A championship on Thursday.
The Vikings used a three-run sixth inning to build a comfortable lead. Sam Reynolds went 2-for-4 with one RBI and Ryan Morgan had one RBI. Bryce Stock earned the win on the mound. Luis Ramos hit a double and had two RBIs and Cesar Castro had one RBI for the Pioneers.
Charlie Yanoshik had three hits and two RBIs to help La Salle down Olney, 10-0, in the District 12 Class 6A final. Gavin Moretski recorded the win with six strikeouts. Justin Igoe and David Kratz both had two RBIs.
Joe Jaconski went 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored as Plymouth Whitemarsh edged Downingtown East, 5-3, in the District 1 Class 6A third-place game. Anthony Tomassetti hit a double. Daulton Carlisle, Michael Oresnsky and Kevin Reilly added one RBI apiece.
Taylor Posner went 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and one run scored to lead Downingtown West past North Penn, 3-2, in the District 1 Class 6A final. Cait Coker hit two doubles and scored two runs.