Natalie Beebe went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help Downingtown West beat Haverford High, 6-2, in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs. She also had five strikeouts to earn the win on the mound. Taylor Posner had two RBIs and Cait Coker hit a double and had two RBIs. The Whippets will play Hazleton in the quarterfinals on Thursday.