Jordan Morales went 2-for-4 with a homer and a double to lead Souderton past La Salle, 7-1, in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Monday. He also pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts. Luke Taylor had a home run with two RBIs and one run. Hogan Despain went 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs and one RBI. The Indians will play Plymouth Whitemarsh in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Plymouth Whitemarsh defeated Liberty, 6-4. to advance in the playoffs. Andrew Kliesh had one hit, one run and two RBIs. Kevin Reilly and Jacob Nunez added one RBI apiece.
- Eastern shuts out Manalapan in baseball to reach Group 4 state final
- Monday’s South Jersey roundup: Glassboro baseball shuts out Middlesex to advance to first NJSIAA Group 1 final in program history
- Saturday’s Southeastern Pa. roundup: Abby Walheim scores 100th goal in Villa Maria’s state playoff win
In other 6A action, Matt Yauger went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run in Neshaminy’s 3-0 victory over Hempfield. Corey Joyce had three hits and one run. Tyler Jones went 1-for-3 with one RBI and Andrew Mays had three hits. The Redskins will face Downingtown East in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
The Cougars beat Hazleton, 11-5, to move on in the playoffs.
***
Kenny Kunzman had one RBI off a fielders choice to help Bishop Shanahan edge Frankford, 1-0, in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs. Anthony Bertolami had six strikeouts to earn the win. The Eagles will take on Cedar Cliff in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Elsewhere in 5A play, Sam Reynolds went 2-for-4, including a walk off hit in the bottom of the seventh inning, to lead Archbishop Wood past West Chester Rustin, 5-4. Nick Halcovich hit a homer and a double. Owen Kings, Ryan Wittman, Pat McDonough and Jacob Falls each hit doubles. The Vikings will play Blue Mountain in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
***
Max Perry hit a triple as Springfield (Montco) topped Esperanza, 13-0, in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs. Morgan D’Amico and Mitchell McCann each hit doubles. The Spartans had 11 hits. Springfield (Montco) will face Selinsgrove in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Natalie Beebe went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help Downingtown West beat Haverford High, 6-2, in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs. She also had five strikeouts to earn the win on the mound. Taylor Posner had two RBIs and Cait Coker hit a double and had two RBIs. The Whippets will play Hazleton in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
***
Kayla MacLaughlin went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs as West Chester East topped Waynesboro, 11-1, in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs. Kanzie Thompson hit a homer with one RBI and three runs. Paige Olson had a double with two RBIs and Sam Gomez hit a double.
***
Nazareth Academy downed Saul, 12-0, behind Timoney Lamplugh and Julianna Nocito’s homers in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs. Catie Ferry went 3-for-3 with two doubles. Megan Dignam hit two doubles. Devyn Dydak, who earned the win, and Kaylee Wynee didn’t allow a base runner the entire game. The Pandas will play Honesdale in the quarterfinals on Thursday.