Julia Kingsbury’s game-winning goal off a corner from Carly Bateman sealed a Catholic League finals appearance for Archbishop Carroll, beating Bonner-Prendergast in a 1-0 double-overtime semifinal thriller on Friday. The Patriots forced two penalty corners in the second overtime period and converted on the second to move on to the final. They’ll face Cardinal O’Hara at 7:00 PM at Neumann University.
In other Catholic League semifinal action, Cardinal O’Hara shut out Lansdale Catholic, 8-0. Sara Grassi scored two of the Lions’ five first-half goals.
Maddi Koury’s goal with 10 minutes, 19 seconds left in the game proved to be the winner for Owen J. Roberts in its 5-4 win over Souderton in the District 1 Class 3A quarterfinals. The Indians led 3-2 at halftime before the Wildcats took control in the second half and outscored them 3-1 to finish the game. Jenna Kirby scored twice for Owen J. Roberts, while Courtney Kenah had two goals for Souderton. The Wildcats will play Plymouth Whitemarsh in the semifinals on Tuesday.
In other Class 3A quarterfinal action, second-seeded Plymouth Whitemarsh beat Council Rock North, 2-1. Hailey Copestick and Kayla Link scored goals for the Colonials.
Staying in the Class 3A quarterfinal round, Kelly Battinger and Katie Wuerstle scored goals in the first half for Perkiomen Valley in its 2-1 win over Central Bucks East. The Vikings will host Downingtown West at 3:30 PM on Tuesday in the semifinals.
Nazareth Academy beat Villa Maria in penalty kicks after both teams were tied 1-1 in the District 1 Class 3A quarterfinals. The Pandas play the winner of Strath Haven and Springfield (Delco) in the semifinals on Monday.
In other Class 3A quarterfinal action, Julia Beck netted two goals and Jillian Hunter scored once for top-seeded Villa Joseph Marie in its 3-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
Dylan Ragas scored a goal for Germantown Friends in its 2-0 win over George School to win the Quaker Cup. The Tigers scored a goal apiece in each half.
Meg McNesby and Lauren Sullivan scored two goals each as Springside Chestnut Hill beat Baldwin, 5-0.
Nils Gungor and Andrew Miller both netted goals for George School in its 2-1 win over Abington Friends to win the Quaker Cup.
Springside Chestnut Hill beat Haverford School, 1-0, as Danny Heep scored in the first half. Dane Harmaty recorded the assist.
Chris Hackley’s second-half goal led Germantown Academy past Episcopal Academy, 1-0.
Luke Marvin of Germantown Academy won the Bert Linton individual championship at Gulph Mills, beating Tyler Zimmer of Haverford School by one stroke.