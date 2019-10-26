Maddi Koury’s goal with 10 minutes, 19 seconds left in the game proved to be the winner for Owen J. Roberts in its 5-4 win over Souderton in the District 1 Class 3A quarterfinals. The Indians led 3-2 at halftime before the Wildcats took control in the second half and outscored them 3-1 to finish the game. Jenna Kirby scored twice for Owen J. Roberts, while Courtney Kenah had two goals for Souderton. The Wildcats will play Plymouth Whitemarsh in the semifinals on Tuesday.