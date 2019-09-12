Sebastian Gonzalez recorded two goals and one assist to lead the Roman Catholic soccer team past Bonner-Prendergast, 5-1, to improve to 7-0 on Wednesday. Tom Bagnell tallied one goal and one assist.
Matt Harrell and Joe Lodise had one goal apiece. Gil Newton notched two assists, and Matt Bellew, Kieran Donnelly and Tyler Eroh added one.
Daniel Bautista, Angel Martinez-Klahr and Jose Ramos scored in Furness’ 3-1 victory over Phila. Academy Charter.
***
Grant Sareyka scored four goals as the Christian Academy downed Valley Forge Military Academy, 10-0. Jesse Brittain notched a hat trick, and Ben Forsyth and Noah Gray scored goals. Evan Sareyka had one goal and two assists.
***
Kane Ritchie scored in St. Joseph’s Prep’s 1-0 win over Archbishop Ryan. The Prep is 6-0 overall, 4-0 in Catholic League. Stephen Lindsay had eight saves for his sixth straight shutout.
Jenna Slavin scored two goals as Franklin Towne Charter beat Central, 3-2, in overtime. Lauryn Bohn scored.
***
Eden Singer notched two goals and one assist to lead Barrack Hebrew past AIM Academy, 6-0. Mia Erlbaum, Dana Felger, Jessie Singer and Talia Willner added goals.
***
Ricshawn Walker and Ricyonna Walker scored goals in Constitution’s 2-1 victory over Olney.
***
Baldwin defeated the Hill School, 7-0, behind goals from Maddie Davis, Taylor Levinson, Clara Page, Josie Stockett, Siggi Turcios-Wiswe, Makenna Walko and Leah White.
***
Natalie Pansini had a hat trick to help Agnes Irwin top Notre Dame, 4-0. Alussa Hardin had one goal and one assist.
Karli Dougherty recorded four goals and one assist to help Archbishop Carroll blank Conwell-Egan, 10-0. Megan Curry and Hailey Nord scored two goals apiece.
Grace O’Neill tallied one goal and three assists, and Carly Bateman scored and had two assists. Nicole Pawelec, Kadi Dekovitch and Julia Kingsbury each had one assist.
***
Adelyn Smith notched two goals and one assist to lead Jenkintown past Delco Christian, 4-1. Lily O’Brien had one goal and one assist. Mei Whitney scored and Carly Mulvaney had one assist.
***
McKay Allain and Sarah Rogalski scored two goals apiece as the Hill School topped Agnes Irwin, 7-0. Riley Bauer, Kennedy Cliggett and Josephine Palde added goals.
***
Upper Perkiomen edged Boyertown, 1-0, thanks to AiYi Young’s goals. Lynnsi Joyce had six saves and Kylene Gooch tallied one assist.
***
Macy Szukics scored four goals in Episcopal Academy’s 11-0 win over Lawrenceville School. Ashley Sessa recorded a hat trick and had one assist. Mia Garber had one goal and one assist, and Sofia Acosta, Jackie Miller and Jocelyn Andrews scored. Gianna Cilluffo had 10 saves.