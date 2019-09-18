Seth Michalak had a hat trick as the La Salle soccer team defeated Archbishop Carroll, 9-0, on Tuesday. The Explorers scored five goals in the first half. Brandon Curran, Hayden Grosso, Sean Jennings, Tim McNamara, Lucho Narcisi and Mike O’Connor each scored.
Kiernan Donnelly tallied one goal and one assist to help Roman Catholic beat Cardinal O’Hara, 5-0. Nicky LoBiondo, Gil Newton, Josh Phillips and Jimmy Tobin added goals. Kevin Tobin recorded his seventh shutout of the season.
Nolan Grady scored in Germantown Friends’ 3-0 victory over George School. Max Orenstein scored.
Engineering and Science topped Bodine, 3-0, thanks to goals from Diego Coronado, Brian Salazar and Gerard Vicente.
Ian Duffy-Fuiano and Shuibe Larabi scored two goals apiece to lead Science Leadership past Frankford, 7-0. Dalnick Matos and Riley Prell added goals.
Nick Catherine, Matty Harmon, Bradan Mallon and Adam Manfaa scored to help Hatboro-Horsham beat Cheltenham, 4-0. Enrico Romano had two assists and Noah Scholsser notched his fifth shutout of the season.
Casey Baker and Scott Bandura scored as Springside Chestnut Hill beat Princeton Day, 2-0.
Maddie Byrne, Delaney Dobra, Grace McLees and Murphy Sweeney scored in Villa Maria’s 4-1 victory over Gwynedd Mercy.
Morgan Reed’s four goals led Interboro past Academy Park, 4-1. Abbie Bulovas, Alex Mullen and Becca Roberts added goals.
Jessie Singer had two goals and two assists as Barrack Hebrew topped Foundation Collegiate Academy, 7-3. Eden Singer notched two goals and one assist. Arielle Zabrusky recorded one goal and one assist.
Baldwin defeated Germantown Friends, 2-0, behind goals from Alex Loomis and Clara Page.
Lauryn Bohn scored two goals to help Franklin Towne Charter beat Masterman, 4-0. Miranda Sanchez and Jenna Slavin scored.
Maura Day, Lily Gray and Grace Quinn scored in Abington’s 3-0 win over Wissahickson.
Gina Campion had 15 saves to help St. Basil beat Sacred Heart, 2-1. Natalie Carter and Kerri Pinkerton scored goals.
Ashlynn Gatto’s two goals led Upper Perkiomen past Phoenixville, 4-2. Luci Carpenter and Kate Rodenberger added goals.
Madison Britton scored two goals as Avon Grove defeated Oxford, 3-1. Peyton Johnson scored.
Academy of New Church blanked Hun School, 3-0, thanks to goals from Becca Clark, Caelyn Henderson and Chloe Swierczynski.