Shane Collier’s game-winning goal in double overtime lifted Archbishop Wood over Lansdale Catholic in the Catholic League quarterfinals on Friday. The Vikings came into the playoffs as the fifth seed and will play in the semifinals on Wednesday at the Trifecta Sporting Club. Time and opponent have not been set.
In other Catholic League quarterfinals action, Roman Catholic beat St. Joseph’s Prep in penalty kicks after being tied 1-1. Kane Ritchie scored the loan goal in regulation for the Hawks, while Matt Harrell scored for the Cahillites.
Elsewhere in the quarterfinals, top-seeded La Salle beat Conwell-Egan, 8-1.
Goals from Julian Alamo-Rosas and Victor Nordlof led Masterman to a 2-1 win over Mastery South in the Public League quarterfinals. The Blue Dragons will play the winner of Washington and Central on Wednesday.
Joe Lordi netted a hat trick to lead Westtown past Abington Friends, 3-0. The Moose secured first place in the Friends School League, going 7-1 in the league and 10-2-1 overall.
Dane Harmaty, Tommy Monaghan and Vincent Sciarrotta scored goals in Springside Chestnut Hill’s 3-1 win over Episcopal Academy. Brendan DePillis scored for the Churchmen.
Germantown Friends beat Shipley, 1-0. James Hobbs-Pifer scored the only goal of the game, as Eli Kushner’s save off a penalty kick from the Gators with five minutes remaining preserved the shutout.
MJ Atkins scored twice for Haverford School in its 6-0 win over Penn Charter. The Fords scored three times in both halves.
Danny Kelly and Michael Sears scored a goal apiece to lead Radnor past Wissahickon, 2-0.
Bella Piselli scored twice and Kendal Elison netted a goal for Episcopal Academy to shut out Penn Charter, 3-0.
Samantha Berish had two goals for Gwynedd Mercy, beating Phoenixville, 3-2. Kiera Cassidy scored for the Monarchs while Ava Labik and Savanna Seldes had goals for the Phantoms.
Alyssa Long’s hat trick lifted Springfield (Delco) over Interboro, 4-1.
Five players scored a goal for Moorestown Friends in its 5-1 win over Friends Select.
Kelly Smith scored on a penalty stroke in overtime to lead Episcopal Academy past Germantown Academy, 4-3. Ashley Sessa had two goals for the Churchwomen.
Westtown shut out Shipley, 3-0. Abbie Barth scored twice, while Pheme Herlocher had a goal for the Moose.