Tommy Bodenschatz headed in a cross from Brett Gulati with 3 minutes remaining in double overtime Friday as the Spring-Ford boys’ soccer team defeated Wissahickon, 3-2. Gulati added two goals for the Rams as Colin Trainor set the all-time record for assists at Spring-Ford with 29. Matt Henderson scored both goals for Trojans.
James Hobbs-Pifer had a goal and two assists to lead Germantown Friends over Central, 5-1. Arjun Ratnakar had two goals for the Tigers.
Declan Brown collected a goal and an assist in Episcopal Academy’s 3-0 win over Friends’ Central. Mark Dzwonczyk and Joey May each added a goal for the Churchmen.
Carter Houlihan tallied three goals as North Penn rolled past Wilson Area, 6-1. Michael Chafee , Vrajesh Dalwaldi, and Roman Ilovsky had a goal apiece for the Knights.
Shane Gleason scored the game’s only goal in the second half in Pottsgrove’s 1-0 decision over Upper Moreland.
Richard Amisi scored a goal as Furness beat Olney, 1-0.
Maura Day scored both of her goals in the second half as Abington came back to beat Plymouth Whitemarsh, 3-2. Casey Touey added a goal for the Ghosts, who trailed 1-0 at halftime. Mackenzie Leszczynski scored both goals for the Colonials.
JoJo McShane recorded a pair of goals as Springside Chestnut Hill took down Agnes Irwin, 5-1. Madison Niebish, Lauren Sullivan, and Mary Trudeau each contributed a goal for the Blue Devils.
Chloe McDonell scored a hat trick as Franklin Towne Charter blanked Northeast, 7-0. Jenna Slavin added two goals for the Coyotes.
Kathleen Katuran-Kelly and Alex Long each netted a goal as George School topped Hill School, 2-0. Jess Zwall stopped all 12 shots in net for the Cougars.
Caroline Foley and Margaret Pearson each tallied a goal as Springside Chestnut Hill defeated Sacred Heart in overtime, 2-1. Ashley Lynch had an assist for the Blue Devils.
Paige Doyle registered two goals in the first half as Abington edged Upper Moreland, 3-2. Devon DiMaria chipped in a goal for the Ghosts.
Grace Ball, Molly Fuhrmeister, and Kendal Williams each scored a goal as Wissahickon topped Council Rock North, 3-0.
Archbishop Carroll shut out Lansdale Catholic, 5-0, thanks to Melissa Hewitt’s three goals. Lana Pergine and Kadi Dekovitch each added a goal while Karli Dougherty distributed a team-high two assists.
Kate Crist and Mackenna Maloney scored a goal apiece in Spring-Ford’s 2-0 triumph over Boyertown.
Caelyn Henderson notched two goals as Academy of New Church knocked off Germantown Friends, 3-0. Chloe Swierczynski had a goal for the Lions.