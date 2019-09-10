Zach Morrison, Kane Ritchie and Nekko Ward scored as the St. Joseph’s Prep soccer team beat Archbishop Carroll, 3-0, on Monday.
The Prep are 5-0, including 3-0 against Catholic League opponents. They have yet to allow a goal in conference play.
***
Bonner-Prendergast topped Bishop McDevitt, 2-0, to earn its first Catholic League win of the year. Jake Hall and Nick Mercanti scored goals.
***
Kawah Tingbah recorded two goals and two assists to lead Boys’ Latin past Tacony Charter, 4-2. Sellorm Foley scored.
***
Keller Garcia Fuentes and Clay Kopko scored two goals apiece to help Phoenixville down Interboro, 11-0. Josh Carboy, Kyle Flick, Mitchell Pechacek, Kender Perez, Matt Rosenfeld, Eric Schwartz and Doug Smith added goals.
Nicole Castor headed in a goal from Sara Matraku to help Lower Moreland edge Pope John Paul II, 1-0.
***
Aden Gonzales, Roisin Keenan and Malena Parrado each scored two goals in Masterman’s 8-2 victory over Olney. Guiliana Alleva and Ella Moos scored goals.
***
Pottsgrove defeated Coatesville, 1-0, thanks to Alaura O’Neill’s goal. Justine Fretz tallied one assist and Mackenzie Johnson recorded her third shutout of the season with three saves.
Julie Ferriaola’s two goals led Cardinal O’Hara past Strath Haven, 3-0. Sami Randazzo scored. Katie Shallow, Maeve Boston and Sara Grassi notched assists.
***
Gina Campione had 12 saves as St. Basil held off St. Hubert, 5-0. Natalie Carter scored two goals, and Bria Mahoney, Julie Mayer and Kayleigh Nuyianez each scored goals.
***
Kate Wojeck recorded one goal and one assist to help Springfield (Montco) beat Pennsbury, 2-1. Anna Wojeck scored.
***
Bayla Power scored late in the second half in Methacton’s 3-2 victory over Spring-Ford. She also had one assist. Rachel Alderfer tallied two goals and one assist.