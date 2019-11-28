In his final game in a Haverford High uniform on Thursday, senior quarterback Trey Blair performed like he has all season. The University of Buffalo recruit ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lead the Fords past Upper Darby, 42-18.
In the first half, Blair led Haverford to a 22-6 lead with a score on the ground and touchdown passes to Justin Burgess and Will Higson. Burgess later had a pick-six. The Fords finished the season 11-3 after losing to Downingtown West in the district playoffs.
James Tuayemie had every touchdown for the Royals. He had a rushing and a receiving touchdown, and he returned a punt late in the fourth quarter.
***
Sean Meyers’ rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter helped Interboro upset Ridley, 28-21.
The Bucs took advantage of three turnovers by the Raiders, including two deep in their own territory. Robert Forbes, Paul Finley, and Mike Zane added scores on the ground to give Interboro a 20-7 lead at halftime, but Ridley clawed back in the second half.
Jack Grace and Gavin Kingsborough hooked up for a pair of touchdown passes to retake the lead, but the Raiders failed to score on the final drive of the game. The Bucs finished the year 2-9, while Ridley went 7-5.
Hatboro-Horsham scored three unanswered touchdowns to come back and edge Upper Moreland, 20-19. Jordan Collazo had two rushing scores, including one that gave the Hatters the lead with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, and N’gianni Cerisier had one.
After Hatboro-Horsham took the lead, Byron Hopkins connected with Jahaire Johnson for a touchdown to cut the Golden Bears’ deficit to 20-19. But instead of kicking the extra point, they missed the two-point conversion. Dai-Jahn Dukes had two rushing touchdowns for Upper Moreland.
Taj Utsey had two scores on the ground in Pennridge’s 19-13 victory over Quakertown. Bobby Croyle added one rushing score to give the Rams a 12-10 lead.
Amir Mims and Antony Morton scored touchdowns as Boys’ Latin blanked Frankford, 16-0. Mims hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Torres in the first quarter to give the Warriors a 6-0 lead.
----------------------------------
Final Scores:
<usLISTS>[agate_tiny]<NO1>Nov 28, 2019<NO>[GRAY SMALL]Yesterday’s Results[][RULED SUB]Football[][BOLD]NONLEAGUE[]Father Judge 7, Lincoln 6Boys’ Latin 16, Frankford 0Interboro 28, Ridley 21Hatboro-Horsham 20, Upper Moreland 19Pennridge 19, Quakertown 13Chichester 20, Sun Valley 0Haverford High 42, Upper Darby 18[RULED SUB]Boys’ Water Polo[][RULED SUB]Boys’ Golf[][RULED SUB]Girls’ Soccer[][RULED SUB]Boys’ Soccer[][RULED SUB]Field Hockey[][RULED SUB]Girls’ Tennis[][RULED SUB]Girls’ Golf[][RULED SUB]Boys’ Cross-Country[][RULED SUB]Girls’ Cross-Country[][RULED SUB]Girls’ Volleyball[][RULED SUB]Boys’ Basketball[][RULED SUB]Girls’ Basketball[][RULED SUB]Wrestling[][RULED SUB]Girls’ Wrestling[]
Box
<usLISTS>[agate_tiny]<NO1>Nov 28, 2019<NO>[GRAY SMALL]Football Boxes[][LABEL_10]Nonleague[][RULEBOTH]Boys’ Latin<qm><en><en>8<en><en>0<en><en>8<en><en>0<en>—<en><en>16<qa0>Frankford<qm><en><en>0<en><en>0<en><en>0<en><en>0<en>—<en><en><en>0[]BL: Amir Mims 15 pass from Anthony Torres (run failed)BL: SafetyBL: Anthony Morton 5 run (Morton run)[GRAY SMALL]Boys’ Water Polo Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Boys’ Golf Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Girls’ Soccer Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Boys’ Soccer Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Field Hockey Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Girls’ Tennis Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Girls’ Golf Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Boys’ Cross-Country Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Girls’ Cross-Country Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Girls’ Volleyball Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Boys’ Basketball Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Girls’ Basketball Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Wrestling Boxes[][GRAY SMALL]Girls’ Wrestling Boxes[]