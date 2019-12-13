Here is The Inquirer’s All-Southeastern Pennsylvania football team for 2019.
(Listed by position. AP - all-purpose; U - utility.)
QB: Will Howard, senior, Downingtown West
QB: Kyle McCord, junior, St. Joseph’s Prep
QB: Ricky Ortega, senior, Coatesville
RB: Kolbe Burrell, senior, St. Joseph’s Prep
RB: Kyle Cichanowsky, senior, West Chester East
RB: Tysheem Johnson, junior, Neumann-Goretti
WR: Dapree Bryant, senior, Coatesville
WR: Marvin Harrison, junior, St. Joseph’s Prep
OL: Caelan Krasley, junior, Downingtown East
OL: Ryan McKenna, senior, Central Bucks West
OL: Matt McGeary, senior, St. Joseph’s Prep
OL: Lance Schwartz, senior, Garnet Valley
OL: Casey Stephenson, senior, St. Joseph’s Prep
AP: Trey Blair, senior, Haverford High
AP: Maurcus McDaniel, senior, Episcopal Academy
K: Antonio Chadha, sophomore, St. Joseph’s Prep
DL: Elijah Jeudy, junior, Northeast
DL: R.J. McNamara, senior, North Penn
DL: Sean Pelkisson, senior, Downingtown West
LB: Nate Brown, senior, North Penn
LB: Stanley Bryant, junior, Downingtown East
LB: Liam Johnson, senior, St. Joseph’s Prep
LB: Lonnie Rice, senior, Bishop McDevitt
LB: Dillon Trainer, senior, La Salle
DB: Jack Fallon, senior, Central Bucks West
DB: TJ Harris, senior, Cheltenham
DB: Tyrece Mills, senior, Northeast
DB: Tyrell Mims, senior, Martin Luther King
DB: Julian Talley, junior, St. Joseph’s Prep
U: Tyriq Lewis, senior, Downingtown West
U: Ke’Shawn Williams, senior, Springside Chestnut Hill
P: Spencer Mochulski, senior, Downingtown West
QB: Barry Brown, senior, Academy Park; Tamir Berthau, senior, Abington; Kamal Gray, senior, Pope John Paul II; Adonis Hunter, senior, Cheltenham.
RB: Jamir Barnes, senior, Cheltenham; Sam Brown, sophomore, La Salle; Brian Dresnin, senior, Plymouth Whitemarsh; Jake Morin, senior, Garnet Valley; Cardel Pigford, junior, Archbishop Wood.
WR: Malik Cooper, junior, St. Joseph’s Prep; Nate Edwards, senior, Cheltenham; Sahmir Hagans, junior, St. Joseph’s Prep; Justin Kormos, junior, Pope John Paul II; Sean Smith, senior, Central Bucks South; Lonnie White, junior, Malvern Prep.
OL: Beau Bryan, senior, Downingtown West; Owen Coyle, junior, Archbishop Wood; Matt Lombardi, senior, St. Joseph’s Prep; Tyler Needham, junior, Penn Charter; Paul McLaughlin, senior, Episcopal Academy; Richard Santiago, senior, Coatesville; Ryan Wills, junior, La Salle.
DL: Jordan Engler, senior, Coatesville; Tyrone Fowler, senior, Bishop McDevitt; Robert Jackson, junior, Archbishop Wood; Anthony Leneghan, senior, St. Joseph’s Prep; Hans Lillis, senior, Germantown Academy; Blake Romano, senior, St. Joseph’s Prep; Oscar Uduma, senior, Bonner-Prendergast; Enai White, sophomore, Imhotep Charter.
LB: Matt Bush, senior, Episcopal Academy; Garrett Cox, senior, Kennett; Danny Dutkiewicz, senior, Lansdale Catholic; Anthony Johnson, sophomore, Neumann-Goretti; Richie Kimmel, senior, Archbishop Carroll; Connor Noble, senior, Downingtown East; John Ruttman, senior, Coatesville.
DB: Tyreek Chappell, junior, Northeast; Ryan DiVergilis, senior, Archbishop Wood; Saint McLeod, junior, Imhotep Charter; Anthony Rightley, senior, St. Joseph’s Prep; Ubayd Steed, senior, Neumann-Goretti; Andrew Vince, senior, Souderton.