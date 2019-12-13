Here is The Inquirer’s All-Southeastern Pennsylvania football team for 2019.

(Listed by position. AP - all-purpose; U - utility.)

Offense

QB: Will Howard, senior, Downingtown West

St. Joseph's Prep junior Kyle McCord passed for 2,399 yards despite missing the final four games of the season with a knee injury.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
QB: Kyle McCord, junior, St. Joseph’s Prep

QB: Ricky Ortega, senior, Coatesville

RB: Kolbe Burrell, senior, St. Joseph’s Prep

RB: Kyle Cichanowsky, senior, West Chester East

RB: Tysheem Johnson, junior, Neumann-Goretti

Dapree Bryant of Coatesville finished his four-year career as the Southeastern Pennsylvania all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
WR: Dapree Bryant, senior, Coatesville

WR: Marvin Harrison, junior, St. Joseph’s Prep

OL: Caelan Krasley, junior, Downingtown East

OL: Ryan McKenna, senior, Central Bucks West

OL: Matt McGeary, senior, St. Joseph’s Prep

OL: Lance Schwartz, senior, Garnet Valley

Casey Stephenson (74) of St. Joseph's Prep holds up the game ball after the Hawks' regular-season win over rival La Salle.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
OL: Casey Stephenson, senior, St. Joseph’s Prep

AP: Trey Blair, senior, Haverford High

AP: Maurcus McDaniel, senior, Episcopal Academy

K: Antonio Chadha, sophomore, St. Joseph’s Prep

Defense

Northeast junior defensive end Elijah Jeudy (No. 16) helped Northeast to a 12-2 record and the Public League's Class 6A title.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
DL: Elijah Jeudy, junior, Northeast

DL: R.J. McNamara, senior, North Penn

DL: Sean Pelkisson, senior, Downingtown West

LB: Nate Brown, senior, North Penn

LB: Stanley Bryant, junior, Downingtown East

Senior linebacker Liam Johnson led St. Joseph's Prep to its second straight PIAA Class 6A state title.
Bob Williams For The inquirer
LB: Liam Johnson, senior, St. Joseph’s Prep

LB: Lonnie Rice, senior, Bishop McDevitt

LB: Dillon Trainer, senior, La Salle

Central Bucks West senior Jack Fallon was a standout running back and defensive back for the 10-2 Bucks.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
DB: Jack Fallon, senior, Central Bucks West

DB: TJ Harris, senior, Cheltenham

Northeast’s senior Tyrece Mills, here tackling St. Joseph's Prep Malik Coper, led the Vikings with eight interceptions.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
DB: Tyrece Mills, senior, Northeast

DB: Tyrell Mims, senior, Martin Luther King

DB: Julian Talley, junior, St. Joseph’s Prep

Downingtown West senior Tyriq Lewis was a top two-way player for the District 1 champion Whippets.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
U: Tyriq Lewis, senior, Downingtown West

U: Ke’Shawn Williams, senior, Springside Chestnut Hill

P: Spencer Mochulski, senior, Downingtown West

Honorable mention

Senior quarterback Kamal Gray led Pope John Paul II to the District 1/District 12 Class 3A title.
LOU RABITO / Staff
QB: Barry Brown, senior, Academy Park; Tamir Berthau, senior, Abington; Kamal Gray, senior, Pope John Paul II; Adonis Hunter, senior, Cheltenham.

Cheltenham senior running back Jamir Barnes sparked the Panthers to the PIAA Class 5A title game.
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
RB: Jamir Barnes, senior, Cheltenham; Sam Brown, sophomore, La Salle; Brian Dresnin, senior, Plymouth Whitemarsh; Jake Morin, senior, Garnet Valley; Cardel Pigford, junior, Archbishop Wood.

Lonnie White (right) of Malvern Prep with a diving catch in a game earlier this season vs. Imhotep Charter.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
WR: Malik Cooper, junior, St. Joseph’s Prep; Nate Edwards, senior, Cheltenham; Sahmir Hagans, junior, St. Joseph’s Prep; Justin Kormos, junior, Pope John Paul II; Sean Smith, senior, Central Bucks South; Lonnie White, junior, Malvern Prep.

St. Joseph's Prep senior tackle Matt Lombardi (right, No. 74) celebrates with classmates Kolbe Burrell (left) and Casey Stephenson (center) after the Hawks' victory over rival La Salle.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
OL: Beau Bryan, senior, Downingtown West; Owen Coyle, junior, Archbishop Wood; Matt Lombardi, senior, St. Joseph’s Prep; Tyler Needham, junior, Penn Charter; Paul McLaughlin, senior, Episcopal Academy; Richard Santiago, senior, Coatesville; Ryan Wills, junior, La Salle.

Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast senior Oscar Uduma led the Friars to the Catholic League Class 4A title.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
DL: Jordan Engler, senior, Coatesville; Tyrone Fowler, senior, Bishop McDevitt; Robert Jackson, junior, Archbishop Wood; Anthony Leneghan, senior, St. Joseph’s Prep; Hans Lillis, senior, Germantown Academy; Blake Romano, senior, St. Joseph’s Prep; Oscar Uduma, senior, Bonner-Prendergast; Enai White, sophomore, Imhotep Charter.

Episcopal Academy captain Matt Bush led the Churchmen to a 9-1 record.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
LB: Matt Bush, senior, Episcopal Academy; Garrett Cox, senior, Kennett; Danny Dutkiewicz, senior, Lansdale Catholic; Anthony Johnson, sophomore, Neumann-Goretti; Richie Kimmel, senior, Archbishop Carroll; Connor Noble, senior, Downingtown East; John Ruttman, senior, Coatesville.

Neumann-Goretti senior defensive back Ubayd Steed sparked the Saints to an 11-1 record.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
DB: Tyreek Chappell, junior, Northeast; Ryan DiVergilis, senior, Archbishop Wood; Saint McLeod, junior, Imhotep Charter; Anthony Rightley, senior, St. Joseph’s Prep; Ubayd Steed, senior, Neumann-Goretti; Andrew Vince, senior, Souderton.