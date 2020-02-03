2. Neumann-Goretti (1) 16-3: If nothing else, the Saints’ loss to Bishop McDevitt underscored the difficulty in going unbeaten in the PCL regular season. Senior Cameron Young went for 17 points with 11 rebounds in the Saints’ first setback since a Dec. 2 game vs. Legacy of South Carolina. Senior Jordan Hall added 11 points for the Saints, who still can capture the top seed in the PCL playoffs with wins this week over Devon Prep, Cardinal O’Hara and West Catholic.