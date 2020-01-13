2. Westtown (3) 13-5: Pitt recruit Noah Collier had 19 points and six rebounds in a loss to Our Savior Lutheran (N.Y.) on Sunday in the Empire Invitational in the Bronx. Junior Jalen Warley had 14 points and seven steals and junior center Franck Kepnang, who has been drawing heavy recruiting interest from Kentucky, added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Collier, Warley and Penn recruit T.J. Berger are averaging in double figures for the Moose, who will have a key Friends Schools League game Thursday night when they visit Academy of the New Church.