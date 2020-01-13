Balanced scoring is one thing.
Balanced scoring in which five guys are in double figures with two generating 22 and another in the high teens and two more in the mid-teens is something else.
That was Neumann-Goretti in the Saints’ 115-86 win over Bonner-Prendergast on Friday night.
The new No. 1 team in The Inquirer’s Southeastern Pennsylvania boys’ basketball rankings stayed unbeaten in Philadelphia Catholic League play in imposing fashion, with a record-setting performance that showcased the team’s depth of talent.
Senior Cameron Young and junior Hysier Miller each scored 22. Senior Hakim Byrd scored 18. Senior Jordan Hall and junior Blaise Vespe each scored 14.
It added up to the most points the Saints have scored in a game in 21 seasons under coach Carl Arrigale, according to research by tedsilary.com.
The Saints moved into the top spot ahead of former No. 1 Roman Catholic, which dropped an overtime decision to Bonner-Prendergast on Tuesday.
Here’s the new Top 10, with last week’s rankings in parentheses:
1. Neumann-Goretti (2) 10-2: The Saints are 7-0 vs. Pennsylvania opponents. This remarkably balanced team has six guys with between 170 and 112 total points. It’s a big week for the new No. 1, as Neumann-Goretti will visit No. 6 Archbishop Carroll on Monday, then host No. 4 Roman Catholic on Friday night.
2. Westtown (3) 13-5: Pitt recruit Noah Collier had 19 points and six rebounds in a loss to Our Savior Lutheran (N.Y.) on Sunday in the Empire Invitational in the Bronx. Junior Jalen Warley had 14 points and seven steals and junior center Franck Kepnang, who has been drawing heavy recruiting interest from Kentucky, added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Collier, Warley and Penn recruit T.J. Berger are averaging in double figures for the Moose, who will have a key Friends Schools League game Thursday night when they visit Academy of the New Church.
3. Archbishop Wood (5) 9-3: Junior guard Rahsool Diggs scored 14, and junior swingmen Marcus Randolph and Daeshon Sherpherd each added 11 as the Vikings rolled past Conwell-Egan for their seventh straight win. Diggins, a slick lead guard whose floor play was key to a victory over Cardinal O’Hara earlier in the week, leads the balanced Vikings with a 19.7 average.
4. Roman Catholic (1) 7-5: Sophomore center Jalen Duren scored 20 and 22, respectively, as the Cahillites bounced back from the loss to Bonner-Prendergast with victories over Conwell-Egan and Devon Prep. Sophomore guard Justice Williams also scored 22 in the win over Devon Prep on Saturday night. In a loss to Bonner-Prendergast, Duren collected a triple double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks and senior guard Lynn Greer III scored a career-high 37.
5. Methacton (4) 12-1: The Warriors buried 11 three-pointers, including three by senior guard Erik Timko, in a big win over Pottsgrove. Methacton, which has won 10 in a row, will play at Phoenixville on Tuesday night.
6. Archbishop Carroll (10-2): The return of senior forward Tairi Ketner should strengthen the Patriots’ hand in the push for a high berth in the PCL playoffs. Ketner, a presence in the paint, missed some time with a hand injury. Archbishop Carroll will host No. 1 Neumann-Goretti on Monday night in a clash of teams still unbeaten in PCL play, then visit Bonner-Prendergast on Friday.
7. Cardinal O’Hara (12-1): The Lions are living dangerously. Their last three games, all in the PCL, have been decided by a total of nine points. They are 2-1 in that stretch, including a 65-63 win over Lansdale Catholic on Sunday. Senior Tre Dinkins led the way with 21, and junior Adrian Irving added 20. Dinkins (18.0), Irving (13.4) and junior Anthony Purnell (13.1) lead Cardinal O’Hara in scoring.
8. Bonner-Prendergast (NR) 10-2: Senior Donovan Rodriguez scored 21 points and senior Tyreese Watson 20 in a statement win over Roman Catholic in the Cahillites’ iconic gym. Bonner-Prendergast also got strong work from senior Oscar Uduma, a football star who scored 17. With an 18.2 average, the versatile Watson is the leading scorer for the Friars, who will visit Archbishop Wood in a key PCL game Monday.
9. Gratz (8) 11-2: Senior forward Ross Carter is averaging 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Gratz will be home Thursday vs. Martin Luther King in a key Philadelphia Public League District A game.
10. Imhotep Charter (9) 7-4: The Panthers have won three in a row in the new year, including a 64-63 victory over Math, Civics and Sciences in a thriller Wednesday night. The Panthers took a nine-point lead into the fourth and held off a late charge by the Mighty Elephants, who were led by junior guard Nisine Poplar with 23.
Under consideration (listed alphabetically): ANC (10-3), Archbishop Ryan (9-4), Bensalem (11-1), Bishop McDevitt (6-5), Cheltenham (12-1), Chester (9-2), Coatesville (8-3), Garnet Valley (10-1), Lower Merion (10-1), Malvern Prep (11-4), Martin Luther King (8-1), Penncrest (12-2), Pennridge (10-3), West Chester East (10-2), West Chester Rustin (10-3).