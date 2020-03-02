5. Bonner-Prendergast (7): Senior swingman Oscar Uduma hit a trio of three-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with four rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 64-58 win over Imhotep Charter in the District 12 Class 4A city title game at La Salle College High. Senior guard Tyreese Watson added 14 points with five rebounds and five assists for Bonner-Prendergast, which has won eight of 10, with both losses by two points. Bonner-Prendergast will begin PIAA Class 4A play Friday vs. Eastern York at St. Joseph’s Prep.