5. Archbishop Wood (5) 7-3: Junior guard Jaylen Stinson with 20 as the Vikings rolled to a 78-51 win over Father Judge on Sunday. It was the cap of a high-scoring weekend as Wood scored 164 points in victories over Philadelphia Catholic League foes West Catholic and Father Judge. Junior guard Rahsool Diggins added 17 in the win over Father Judge, making five three-pointers.