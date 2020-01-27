2. Archbishop Wood (2) 14-4: Junior Daeshon Shepherd’s offensive rebound and three-point play with 0:42 on the clock rallied the Vikings from a 61-60 deficit and led the way to a 65-63 win over Brooklyn Collegiate on Sunday in the All-City Classic. In Friday night’s loss at Neumann-Goretti, the Vikings got 15 points from Diggins and 13 each from Stinson and Shepherd but hurt their chances of winning on the Saints’ floor by going 2-for-10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Wood will have a key game at No. 8 Archbishop Carroll on Friday night.