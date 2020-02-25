4. Roman Catholic (4) 16-9: The Cahillites were in prime position to complete their redemption tour by beating the three league teams that had handed them overtime defeats during the regular season in succession in the playoffs. Ahead of Neumann Goretti by a 47-43 score early in the fourth, they went cold from the outside and failed to get the basketball inside to sophomore center Jalen Duren for a long stretch. Sophomore guard Justice Williams scored 17 of his 21 in the second half in another show of his impressive improvement during the season. Roman Catholic will play Philadelphia Public League finalist Gratz in the District 12 Class 6A city title game on Saturday, then begin pursuit of another PIAA state crown.