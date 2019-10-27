4. Coatesville (2) 7-2: The Red Raiders looked to be in command when Ricky Ortega threw his best pass of the night, rolling right and tear-dropping a perfect spiral to tight end Jordan Engler for an apparent touchdown that likely would have produced a 28-14 lead midway in the third quarter vs. Downingtown East. But an illegal lineman downfield penalty nullified the touchdown, Coatesville settled for a field goal and a 24-14 lead and Downingtown East rallied for the victory. Ortega threw three touchdown passes and Dapree Bryant became the Philadelphia-area’s all-time leader in career receiving yards but it would was a tough end to the last regular season for the four-year standouts. Coatesville projects as the No. 7 seed that will host No. 10 Souderton in the first round of district tournament.