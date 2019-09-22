4. Coatesville (4) 3-1: Dapree Bryant made plays on offense, defense and special teams in a 34-21 win over a game Unionville team on Friday night. Bryant, a Villanova recruit, tied the Southeastern Pennsylvania record for career touchdown catches with his 43rd. He also returned a punt for a TD and returned an interception for another. Of pressing concern to the Red Raiders is the health of star quarterback Ricky Ortega, another Villanova recruit. Ortega left the game for the second week in a row with an ankle injury. Coach Matt Ortega, Ricky’s father, said he might opt to have his son sit out a week or two to try to calm down the injury. Coatesville plays at West Chester Restin on Friday night.