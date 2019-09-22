St. Joseph’s Prep is No. 1 in the Inquirer Southeastern Pennsylvania Top 10 football rankings.
La Salle College High School is No. 3.
The two Catholic League rivals will meet again Saturday night at Wissahickon in the most anticipated game of the first half of the regular season.
Here are the latest rankings:
(Previous ranking in parentheses)
1. St. Joseph’s Prep (1) 1-2: Coach Tim Roken said this week that the Hawks gained valuable experience in playing three games against nationally ranked foes before starting Catholic League play. Prep players also dealt with defeat, which was something new for almost all of them. The Prep entered this season with 40 victories in its last 41 games. Roken said he hoped the lessons of two losses in the first three weeks would serve the team well in pursuit of repeat Catholic League, city and PIAA Class 6 A state championships.
2. Downingtown West (2) 5-0: Senior running back Tyriq Lewis scored six touchdowns in three ways in a 56-20 win over Oxford. Lewis ran for four scores. He caught a pass for another. And he took back a punt return for a sixth. Alex Rosano and Health Williams registered interceptions to pace the Whippets defense. Downingtown West hosts Bishop Shanahan on Friday night.
3. La Salle (3) 4-0: Like St. Joseph’s Prep, La Salle was off last weekend. The Explorers have been playing strong defense behind front-seven seniors Dillon Trainer, Sam Graham, and Ryan Savage, while quarterback Jack Machita and sensational sophomore running back Sam Brown have been the big playmakers on offense. La Salle has lost six in a row to the Prep, twice in each of the last three seasons. The Explorers’ last win over the Hawks was by 29-28 in the Catholic League playoffs in 2015.
4. Coatesville (4) 3-1: Dapree Bryant made plays on offense, defense and special teams in a 34-21 win over a game Unionville team on Friday night. Bryant, a Villanova recruit, tied the Southeastern Pennsylvania record for career touchdown catches with his 43rd. He also returned a punt for a TD and returned an interception for another. Of pressing concern to the Red Raiders is the health of star quarterback Ricky Ortega, another Villanova recruit. Ortega left the game for the second week in a row with an ankle injury. Coach Matt Ortega, Ricky’s father, said he might opt to have his son sit out a week or two to try to calm down the injury. Coatesville plays at West Chester Restin on Friday night.
5. Downingtown East (6) 5-0: The Cougars ran for 343 yards in a 49-6 victory over Great Valley. Tanner Diehl led the way with two touchdowns. But this is a team with a balanced rushing attack and a strong and seasoned offensive line. Downingtown East visits Avon Grove on Friday night, but an Oct. 4 showdown with No. 2 Downingtown West is on the horizon.
6. Archbishop Wood (5) 4-1: The Vikings ran into a formidable foe in New Jersey prep power Peddie School and suffered a 38-9 loss. Archbishop Wood opens Catholic League play with a visit to Roman Catholic on Friday night.
7. Neumann-Goretti (7) 4-0: The Saints have dynamic offensive playmakers all over the field. But it’s their defense that has set the pace through the first part of the regular season. Neumann-Goretti beat Conwell-Egan 18-7, continuing a trend of stingy defense. The Saints have allowed just 29 points all season. Neumann-Goretti hosts Bishop McDevitt on Saturday.
8. Episcopal Academy (8) 3-0: Another strong performance by senior quarterback Maurcus McDaniel, another win for the Churchmen. McDaniel ran for 116 yards and two scores and passed for 163 yards and another touchdown in a 21-7 win over the Hill School. Episcopal Academy is off this coming weekend before traveling to Salesianum (Del.) on Oct. 4 in advance of what should be some spirited Inter-Ac League play.
9. Imhotep Charter (9) 2-3: The Panthers were leading Simon Gratz 19-0 in the second quarter when gunfire outside Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium in the city’s Nicetown section abruptly ended the Public League opener for both squads. Imhotep Charter plays at John Bartram in another Public League game on Saturday.
10. North Penn (10) 4-1: The Knights’ ground game was in fine form in a 49-25 win over Central Bucks East. Sophomore Khalani Eaton ran for four scores and senior R.J. McNamara added two rushing touchdowns behind some strong work by the offensive line. North Penn is home Friday night vs. Council Rock South.
Under consideration (listed alphabetically): Abington (4-1), Academy Park (4-1), Central Bucks West (5-0), Malvern Prep (1-3), Northeast (4-1), Penn Charter (4-0), Plymouth-Whitemarsh (5-0), Souderton (5-0), West Chester East (4-1).