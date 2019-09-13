Neumann-Goretti’s Che’ Evans announced that he orally committed to San Diego State on Twitter on Thursday. The three-star forward, according to Rivals and 247Sports, took an official visit to the school in the beginning of the August.
Evans, who transferred from Dulaney High in Maryland, had San Diego State, Boise State, Texas Tech, T.C.U., Florida, Ohio State and Arkansas in his top seven schools under consideration.
Evans averaged 20.5 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game to help Dulaney beat Springbrook in the Class 4A North Region championship. He hit the game winning layup late in the fourth quarter.
Evans joins an already talented Saints team featuring several Division I recruits. Senior wing Jordan Hall is committed to St. Joseph’s and senior forward Cam Young announced his verbal commitment to Bowling Green on Tuesday. Senior guard Hakim Byrd has offers from Binghamton, St. Peters, Mississippi Valley State, Bryant and St. Francis.
Matias Myers and Felipe Silva scored in Calvary Christian’s 3-0 victory over Phil-Mont Christian.
Springfield (Montco) edged Hatboro-Horsham, 1-0, thanks to Bradan Mallon’s goal.
Bryce Lexow scored two goals to lead Abington past Plymouth Whitemarsh, 8-0. Nevan Baer, Steven Fajardo, Shawn McConnell and Thomas Santangelo added goals.
Ryan Curnew scored two goals to help Pottsgrove beat Upper Perkiomen, 3-0. Shane Gleason scored.
Lisa McIntyre, Madison Niebish and Mary Trudeau scored goals as Springside Chestnut Hill defeated Germantown Friends, 3-0.
Flora Hernandez scored two goals to help Science Leadership Academy down Southern, 4-0. Rebecca Cassel-Siskind and Miranda Sosa scored.
Washington topped Freire Charter, 2-1, behind goals from Alexis Abbott and Alyssa Abbott.
Hope Graham scored two goals in Strath Haven’s 6-0 victory over Upper Darby. Maria Malone, Lily Ostiguy, Julia Steere and Gianna Zweier each scored. Maggie Forbes had three assists.
Kellie Gille and Megan Steinbach scored to lead Lansdale Catholic past Cardinal O’Hara, 2-0. Brynne U’Selis had 12 saves.
Samantha Berish and Ellen Malone scored goals as Gwynedd Mercy blanked St. Basil, 2-0.
Cami Cook scored to help Calvary Christian beat Lower Moreland, 1-0. Joselyn Stoltz had one assist.
Phoenixville edged Pope John Paul II, 1-0, behind Ava Labik’s goal with less than two minutes left in the contest.
Morgan Reed scored four goals in Interboro’s 6-1 win over Chichester. Madison Brady and Claudia Friskey scored. Kayla Droxler had five saves.
Vivi Trumpbour recorded two goals and one assist as Notre Dame defeated Bonner-Prendergast, 3-1. Meg Mitchell scored and Evelyn O’Neill tallied one assist.
Ava Borkowski notched four goals and one assist to lead Plymouth Whitemarsh past Abington, 10-0. Hailey Copestick had a hat trick and and Kaleigh Missimer scored two goals. Livia Truong scored and Sarah Trask had six saves.
Germantown Academy senior Emma Atkinson was named to the 2019-20 U.S. National Junior team on Wednesday. She’s one of 83 swimmers from across the country to be named to the squad. Atkinson will compete in the 200-meter freestyle, 800-meter freestyle and the 200-meter backstroke.